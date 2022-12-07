Here's What's Concerning About CarMax's (NYSE:KMX) Returns On Capital

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Although, when we looked at CarMax (NYSE:KMX), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for CarMax:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.047 = US$1.1b ÷ (US$26b - US$2.1b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to August 2022).

So, CarMax has an ROCE of 4.7%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Specialty Retail industry average of 18%.

In the above chart we have measured CarMax's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Does the ROCE Trend For CarMax Tell Us?

In terms of CarMax's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 4.7% from 7.4% five years ago. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

In Conclusion...

While returns have fallen for CarMax in recent times, we're encouraged to see that sales are growing and that the business is reinvesting in its operations. These trends don't appear to have influenced returns though, because the total return from the stock has been mostly flat over the last five years. So we think it'd be worthwhile to look further into this stock given the trends look encouraging.

If you'd like to know more about CarMax, we've spotted 2 warning signs, and 1 of them is concerning.

While CarMax may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

