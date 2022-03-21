Here's What's Concerning About Chesapeake Utilities' (NYSE:CPK) Returns On Capital

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. In light of that, when we looked at Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Chesapeake Utilities is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.075 = US$130m ÷ (US$2.1b - US$376m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

Therefore, Chesapeake Utilities has an ROCE of 7.5%. In absolute terms, that's a low return, but it's much better than the Gas Utilities industry average of 5.5%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Chesapeake Utilities compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Chesapeake Utilities here for free.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Chesapeake Utilities doesn't inspire confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 7.5% from 9.6% five years ago. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

The Bottom Line

While returns have fallen for Chesapeake Utilities in recent times, we're encouraged to see that sales are growing and that the business is reinvesting in its operations. And the stock has done incredibly well with a 108% return over the last five years, so long term investors are no doubt ecstatic with that result. So should these growth trends continue, we'd be optimistic on the stock going forward.

