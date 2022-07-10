Here's What's Concerning About Core Laboratories' (NYSE:CLB) Returns On Capital

When researching a stock for investment, what can tell us that the company is in decline? Businesses in decline often have two underlying trends, firstly, a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) and a declining base of capital employed. This indicates to us that the business is not only shrinking the size of its net assets, but its returns are falling as well. So after we looked into Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB), the trends above didn't look too great.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Core Laboratories:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.065 = US$32m ÷ (US$585m - US$100m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

Thus, Core Laboratories has an ROCE of 6.5%. On its own that's a low return, but compared to the average of 5.4% generated by the Energy Services industry, it's much better.

In the above chart we have measured Core Laboratories' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Core Laboratories here for free.

What Can We Tell From Core Laboratories' ROCE Trend?

In terms of Core Laboratories' historical ROCE movements, the trend doesn't inspire confidence. About five years ago, returns on capital were 19%, however they're now substantially lower than that as we saw above. And on the capital employed front, the business is utilizing roughly the same amount of capital as it was back then. Since returns are falling and the business has the same amount of assets employed, this can suggest it's a mature business that hasn't had much growth in the last five years. If these trends continue, we wouldn't expect Core Laboratories to turn into a multi-bagger.

What We Can Learn From Core Laboratories' ROCE

All in all, the lower returns from the same amount of capital employed aren't exactly signs of a compounding machine. We expect this has contributed to the stock plummeting 81% during the last five years. Unless there is a shift to a more positive trajectory in these metrics, we would look elsewhere.

