Here's What's Concerning About DP Aircraft I's (LON:DPA) Returns On Capital

When we're researching a company, it's sometimes hard to find the warning signs, but there are some financial metrics that can help spot trouble early. When we see a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) in conjunction with a declining base of capital employed, that's often how a mature business shows signs of aging. This indicates to us that the business is not only shrinking the size of its net assets, but its returns are falling as well. So after glancing at the trends within DP Aircraft I (LON:DPA), we weren't too hopeful.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for DP Aircraft I, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.025 = US$3.7m ÷ (US$150m - US$764k) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

Therefore, DP Aircraft I has an ROCE of 2.5%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Trade Distributors industry average of 14%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you'd like to look at how DP Aircraft I has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Does the ROCE Trend For DP Aircraft I Tell Us?

The trend of returns that DP Aircraft I is generating are raising some concerns. To be more specific, today's ROCE was 6.6% five years ago but has since fallen to 2.5%. What's equally concerning is that the amount of capital deployed in the business has shrunk by 69% over that same period. The fact that both are shrinking is an indication that the business is going through some tough times. Typically businesses that exhibit these characteristics aren't the ones that tend to multiply over the long term, because statistically speaking, they've already gone through the growth phase of their life cycle.

The Bottom Line On DP Aircraft I's ROCE

In short, lower returns and decreasing amounts capital employed in the business doesn't fill us with confidence. This could explain why the stock has sunk a total of 97% in the last five years. That being the case, unless the underlying trends revert to a more positive trajectory, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

