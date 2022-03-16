Here's What's Concerning About Duke Energy's (NYSE:DUK) Returns On Capital

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Although, when we looked at Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Duke Energy:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.038 = US$5.8b ÷ (US$170b - US$16b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

So, Duke Energy has an ROCE of 3.8%. On its own, that's a low figure but it's around the 4.6% average generated by the Electric Utilities industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Duke Energy compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Duke Energy here for free.

So How Is Duke Energy's ROCE Trending?

In terms of Duke Energy's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 4.9%, but since then they've fallen to 3.8%. However it looks like Duke Energy might be reinvesting for long term growth because while capital employed has increased, the company's sales haven't changed much in the last 12 months. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

In Conclusion...

To conclude, we've found that Duke Energy is reinvesting in the business, but returns have been falling. Although the market must be expecting these trends to improve because the stock has gained 59% over the last five years. However, unless these underlying trends turn more positive, we wouldn't get our hopes up too high.

On a final note, we found 3 warning signs for Duke Energy (1 is potentially serious) you should be aware of.

