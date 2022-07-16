Here's What's Concerning About ESCO Technologies' (NYSE:ESE) Returns On Capital

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Although, when we looked at ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for ESCO Technologies:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.062 = US$84m ÷ (US$1.6b - US$278m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

So, ESCO Technologies has an ROCE of 6.2%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Machinery industry average of 9.9%.

In the above chart we have measured ESCO Technologies' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Does the ROCE Trend For ESCO Technologies Tell Us?

In terms of ESCO Technologies' historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 8.5% over the last five years. Meanwhile, the business is utilizing more capital but this hasn't moved the needle much in terms of sales in the past 12 months, so this could reflect longer term investments. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

What We Can Learn From ESCO Technologies' ROCE

Bringing it all together, while we're somewhat encouraged by ESCO Technologies' reinvestment in its own business, we're aware that returns are shrinking. Unsurprisingly, the stock has only gained 9.8% over the last five years, which potentially indicates that investors are accounting for this going forward. Therefore, if you're looking for a multi-bagger, we'd propose looking at other options.

