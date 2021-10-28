Here's What's Concerning About Fevertree Drinks' (LON:FEVR) Returns On Capital

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Looking at Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR), it does have a high ROCE right now, but lets see how returns are trending.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Fevertree Drinks, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.21 = UK£55m ÷ (UK£313m - UK£49m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

Thus, Fevertree Drinks has an ROCE of 21%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Beverage industry average of 12%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Fevertree Drinks compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

How Are Returns Trending?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Fevertree Drinks, we didn't gain much confidence. Historically returns on capital were even higher at 28%, but they have dropped over the last five years. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

The Bottom Line

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for Fevertree Drinks. And long term investors must be optimistic going forward because the stock has returned a huge 145% to shareholders in the last five years. So should these growth trends continue, we'd be optimistic on the stock going forward.

Like most companies, Fevertree Drinks does come with some risks, and we've found 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

