Here's What's Concerning About Healthcare Services Group's (NASDAQ:HCSG) Returns On Capital

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Having said that, from a first glance at Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Healthcare Services Group, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.092 = US$54m ÷ (US$778m - US$191m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

Thus, Healthcare Services Group has an ROCE of 9.2%. On its own that's a low return on capital but it's in line with the industry's average returns of 8.6%.

roce

In the above chart we have measured Healthcare Services Group's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Healthcare Services Group Tell Us?

In terms of Healthcare Services Group's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 28%, but since then they've fallen to 9.2%. On the other hand, the company has been employing more capital without a corresponding improvement in sales in the last year, which could suggest these investments are longer term plays. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

What We Can Learn From Healthcare Services Group's ROCE

To conclude, we've found that Healthcare Services Group is reinvesting in the business, but returns have been falling. Since the stock has declined 51% over the last five years, investors may not be too optimistic on this trend improving either. Therefore based on the analysis done in this article, we don't think Healthcare Services Group has the makings of a multi-bagger.

Healthcare Services Group does have some risks, we noticed 2 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit unpleasant) we think you should know about.

