Here's What's Concerning About Intel's (NASDAQ:INTC) Returns On Capital

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. However, after investigating Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Intel:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.13 = US$19b ÷ (US$176b - US$29b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to April 2022).

Therefore, Intel has an ROCE of 13%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty normal return, and it's somewhat close to the Semiconductor industry average of 14%.

roce

In the above chart we have measured Intel's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Intel.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Intel, we didn't gain much confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 17%, but since then they've fallen to 13%. Meanwhile, the business is utilizing more capital but this hasn't moved the needle much in terms of sales in the past 12 months, so this could reflect longer term investments. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

The Key Takeaway

To conclude, we've found that Intel is reinvesting in the business, but returns have been falling. And with the stock having returned a mere 27% in the last five years to shareholders, you could argue that they're aware of these lackluster trends. As a result, if you're hunting for a multi-bagger, we think you'd have more luck elsewhere.

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Intel (of which 1 is potentially serious!) that you should know about.

