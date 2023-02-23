Here's What's Concerning About InterContinental Hotels Group's (LON:IHG) Returns On Capital

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Looking at InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG), it does have a high ROCE right now, but lets see how returns are trending.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on InterContinental Hotels Group is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.27 = US$722m ÷ (US$4.2b - US$1.5b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Therefore, InterContinental Hotels Group has an ROCE of 27%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 6.4% earned by companies in a similar industry.

In the above chart we have measured InterContinental Hotels Group's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering InterContinental Hotels Group here for free.

What Can We Tell From InterContinental Hotels Group's ROCE Trend?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at InterContinental Hotels Group doesn't inspire confidence. To be more specific, while the ROCE is still high, it's fallen from 37% where it was five years ago. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

In Conclusion...

While returns have fallen for InterContinental Hotels Group in recent times, we're encouraged to see that sales are growing and that the business is reinvesting in its operations. In light of this, the stock has only gained 23% over the last five years. Therefore we'd recommend looking further into this stock to confirm if it has the makings of a good investment.

One more thing, we've spotted 3 warning signs facing InterContinental Hotels Group that you might find interesting.

