Here's What's Concerning About Lebtech Berhad's (KLSE:LEBTECH) Returns On Capital

When it comes to investing, there are some useful financial metrics that can warn us when a business is potentially in trouble. A business that's potentially in decline often shows two trends, a return on capital employed (ROCE) that's declining, and a base of capital employed that's also declining. Trends like this ultimately mean the business is reducing its investments and also earning less on what it has invested. And from a first read, things don't look too good at Lebtech Berhad (KLSE:LEBTECH), so let's see why.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Lebtech Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.0035 = RM413k ÷ (RM171m - RM55m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Therefore, Lebtech Berhad has an ROCE of 0.4%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Construction industry average of 4.9%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Lebtech Berhad, check out these free graphs here.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Lebtech Berhad Tell Us?

There is reason to be cautious about Lebtech Berhad, given the returns are trending downwards. To be more specific, the ROCE was 0.8% five years ago, but since then it has dropped noticeably. Meanwhile, capital employed in the business has stayed roughly the flat over the period. This combination can be indicative of a mature business that still has areas to deploy capital, but the returns received aren't as high due potentially to new competition or smaller margins. If these trends continue, we wouldn't expect Lebtech Berhad to turn into a multi-bagger.

The Bottom Line

In summary, it's unfortunate that Lebtech Berhad is generating lower returns from the same amount of capital. It should come as no surprise then that the stock has fallen 35% over the last five years, so it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. That being the case, unless the underlying trends revert to a more positive trajectory, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

If you want to know some of the risks facing Lebtech Berhad we've found 4 warning signs (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

While Lebtech Berhad isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

