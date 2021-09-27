Here's What's Concerning About LPA Group's (LON:LPA) Returns On Capital

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. In light of that, when we looked at LPA Group (LON:LPA) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on LPA Group is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.024 = UK£388k ÷ (UK£20m - UK£4.1m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

Therefore, LPA Group has an ROCE of 2.4%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Electrical industry average of 12%.

roce

In the above chart we have measured LPA Group's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering LPA Group here for free.

What Does the ROCE Trend For LPA Group Tell Us?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at LPA Group, we didn't gain much confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 2.4% from 10% five years ago. However it looks like LPA Group might be reinvesting for long term growth because while capital employed has increased, the company's sales haven't changed much in the last 12 months. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

What We Can Learn From LPA Group's ROCE

In summary, LPA Group is reinvesting funds back into the business for growth but unfortunately it looks like sales haven't increased much just yet. And investors appear hesitant that the trends will pick up because the stock has fallen 42% in the last five years. All in all, the inherent trends aren't typical of multi-baggers, so if that's what you're after, we think you might have more luck elsewhere.

LPA Group does have some risks though, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for LPA Group that you might be interested in.

