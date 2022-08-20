Here's What's Concerning About Metro Performance Glass' (NZSE:MPG) Returns On Capital

When it comes to investing, there are some useful financial metrics that can warn us when a business is potentially in trouble. When we see a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) in conjunction with a declining base of capital employed, that's often how a mature business shows signs of aging. This reveals that the company isn't compounding shareholder wealth because returns are falling and its net asset base is shrinking. On that note, looking into Metro Performance Glass (NZSE:MPG), we weren't too upbeat about how things were going.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Metro Performance Glass is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.016 = NZ$3.7m ÷ (NZ$272m - NZ$42m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

Therefore, Metro Performance Glass has an ROCE of 1.6%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Building industry average of 11%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Metro Performance Glass compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Metro Performance Glass here for free.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Metro Performance Glass Tell Us?

There is reason to be cautious about Metro Performance Glass, given the returns are trending downwards. To be more specific, the ROCE was 13% five years ago, but since then it has dropped noticeably. Meanwhile, capital employed in the business has stayed roughly the flat over the period. Companies that exhibit these attributes tend to not be shrinking, but they can be mature and facing pressure on their margins from competition. If these trends continue, we wouldn't expect Metro Performance Glass to turn into a multi-bagger.

The Bottom Line On Metro Performance Glass' ROCE

In the end, the trend of lower returns on the same amount of capital isn't typically an indication that we're looking at a growth stock. We expect this has contributed to the stock plummeting 77% during the last five years. With underlying trends that aren't great in these areas, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

