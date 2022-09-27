Here's What's Concerning About Miller Industries' (NYSE:MLR) Returns On Capital

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Although, when we looked at Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Miller Industries, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.057 = US$19m ÷ (US$498m - US$163m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Thus, Miller Industries has an ROCE of 5.7%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Machinery industry average of 10%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Miller Industries' ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating Miller Industries' past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

The Trend Of ROCE

In terms of Miller Industries' historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 15% over the last five years. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

Our Take On Miller Industries' ROCE

While returns have fallen for Miller Industries in recent times, we're encouraged to see that sales are growing and that the business is reinvesting in its operations. And there could be an opportunity here if other metrics look good too, because the stock has declined 13% in the last five years. As a result, we'd recommend researching this stock further to uncover what other fundamentals of the business can show us.

Miller Industries does come with some risks though, we found 4 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 2 of those are a bit unpleasant...

While Miller Industries may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

