Here's What's Concerning About Nu-World Holdings' (JSE:NWL) Returns On Capital

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. In light of that, when we looked at Nu-World Holdings (JSE:NWL) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Nu-World Holdings is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.038 = R55m ÷ (R1.6b - R138m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to February 2022).

Therefore, Nu-World Holdings has an ROCE of 3.8%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Consumer Durables industry average of 10%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Nu-World Holdings compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Nu-World Holdings.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Nu-World Holdings Tell Us?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Nu-World Holdings, we didn't gain much confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 3.8% from 15% five years ago. Given the business is employing more capital while revenue has slipped, this is a bit concerning. This could mean that the business is losing its competitive advantage or market share, because while more money is being put into ventures, it's actually producing a lower return - "less bang for their buck" per se.

On a related note, Nu-World Holdings has decreased its current liabilities to 8.7% of total assets. So we could link some of this to the decrease in ROCE. Effectively this means their suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of the business, which reduces some elements of risk. Since the business is basically funding more of its operations with it's own money, you could argue this has made the business less efficient at generating ROCE.

In Conclusion...

We're a bit apprehensive about Nu-World Holdings because despite more capital being deployed in the business, returns on that capital and sales have both fallen. And long term shareholders have watched their investments stay flat over the last five years. Unless there is a shift to a more positive trajectory in these metrics, we would look elsewhere.

If you'd like to know more about Nu-World Holdings, we've spotted 5 warning signs, and 1 of them shouldn't be ignored.

While Nu-World Holdings isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

