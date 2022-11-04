Here's What's Concerning About OneLogix Group's (JSE:OLG) Returns On Capital

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Having said that, from a first glance at OneLogix Group (JSE:OLG) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for OneLogix Group, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.064 = R119m ÷ (R2.9b - R999m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to November 2021).

So, OneLogix Group has an ROCE of 6.4%. In absolute terms, that's a low return but it's around the Logistics industry average of 7.6%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for OneLogix Group's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you'd like to look at how OneLogix Group has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

When we looked at the ROCE trend at OneLogix Group, we didn't gain much confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 10.0% over the last five years. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

On a side note, OneLogix Group's current liabilities have increased over the last five years to 35% of total assets, effectively distorting the ROCE to some degree. Without this increase, it's likely that ROCE would be even lower than 6.4%. While the ratio isn't currently too high, it's worth keeping an eye on this because if it gets particularly high, the business could then face some new elements of risk.

What We Can Learn From OneLogix Group's ROCE

In summary, despite lower returns in the short term, we're encouraged to see that OneLogix Group is reinvesting for growth and has higher sales as a result. In light of this, the stock has only gained 11% over the last five years. Therefore we'd recommend looking further into this stock to confirm if it has the makings of a good investment.

OneLogix Group does have some risks, we noticed 5 warning signs (and 1 which is potentially serious) we think you should know about.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

