Here's What's Concerning About Quorum Information Technologies' (CVE:QIS) Returns On Capital

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Although, when we looked at Quorum Information Technologies (CVE:QIS), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Quorum Information Technologies is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.00042 = CA$19k ÷ (CA$48m - CA$4.2m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Thus, Quorum Information Technologies has an ROCE of 0.04%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Software industry average of 9.0%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Quorum Information Technologies compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Quorum Information Technologies here for free.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Quorum Information Technologies Tell Us?

In terms of Quorum Information Technologies' historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 2.7% over the last five years. On the other hand, the company has been employing more capital without a corresponding improvement in sales in the last year, which could suggest these investments are longer term plays. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

What We Can Learn From Quorum Information Technologies' ROCE

To conclude, we've found that Quorum Information Technologies is reinvesting in the business, but returns have been falling. Unsurprisingly, the stock has only gained 22% over the last five years, which potentially indicates that investors are accounting for this going forward. So if you're looking for a multi-bagger, the underlying trends indicate you may have better chances elsewhere.

One more thing: We've identified 2 warning signs with Quorum Information Technologies (at least 1 which is potentially serious) , and understanding these would certainly be useful.

