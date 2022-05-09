Here's What's Concerning About Regis Resources' (ASX:RRL) Returns On Capital

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. However, after investigating Regis Resources (ASX:RRL), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Regis Resources, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.067 = AU$144m ÷ (AU$2.3b - AU$175m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

Therefore, Regis Resources has an ROCE of 6.7%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Metals and Mining industry average of 8.7%.

In the above chart we have measured Regis Resources' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Regis Resources here for free.

So How Is Regis Resources' ROCE Trending?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Regis Resources, we didn't gain much confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 31%, but since then they've fallen to 6.7%. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

The Bottom Line On Regis Resources' ROCE

While returns have fallen for Regis Resources in recent times, we're encouraged to see that sales are growing and that the business is reinvesting in its operations. And there could be an opportunity here if other metrics look good too, because the stock has declined 31% in the last five years. As a result, we'd recommend researching this stock further to uncover what other fundamentals of the business can show us.

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Regis Resources (of which 1 can't be ignored!) that you should know about.

