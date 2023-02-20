Here's What's Concerning About Reject Shop's (ASX:TRS) Returns On Capital

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. However, after investigating Reject Shop (ASX:TRS), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Reject Shop, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.058 = AU$18m ÷ (AU$477m - AU$156m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2022).

Thus, Reject Shop has an ROCE of 5.8%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Multiline Retail industry average of 14%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Reject Shop compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Reject Shop.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Reject Shop Tell Us?

In terms of Reject Shop's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 12%, but since then they've fallen to 5.8%. On the other hand, the company has been employing more capital without a corresponding improvement in sales in the last year, which could suggest these investments are longer term plays. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

The Key Takeaway

Bringing it all together, while we're somewhat encouraged by Reject Shop's reinvestment in its own business, we're aware that returns are shrinking. And in the last five years, the stock has given away 37% so the market doesn't look too hopeful on these trends strengthening any time soon. All in all, the inherent trends aren't typical of multi-baggers, so if that's what you're after, we think you might have more luck elsewhere.

