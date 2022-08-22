Here's What's Concerning About Shenandoah Telecommunications' (NASDAQ:SHEN) Returns On Capital

When we're researching a company, it's sometimes hard to find the warning signs, but there are some financial metrics that can help spot trouble early. More often than not, we'll see a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) and a declining amount of capital employed. This reveals that the company isn't compounding shareholder wealth because returns are falling and its net asset base is shrinking. So after glancing at the trends within Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN), we weren't too hopeful.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Shenandoah Telecommunications:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.0014 = US$1.2m ÷ (US$891m - US$71m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Thus, Shenandoah Telecommunications has an ROCE of 0.1%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Wireless Telecom industry average of 6.1%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Shenandoah Telecommunications compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Shenandoah Telecommunications here for free.

What Can We Tell From Shenandoah Telecommunications' ROCE Trend?

The trend of ROCE at Shenandoah Telecommunications is showing some signs of weakness. Unfortunately, returns have declined substantially over the last five years to the 0.1% we see today. On top of that, the business is utilizing 38% less capital within its operations. The combination of lower ROCE and less capital employed can indicate that a business is likely to be facing some competitive headwinds or seeing an erosion to its moat. Typically businesses that exhibit these characteristics aren't the ones that tend to multiply over the long term, because statistically speaking, they've already gone through the growth phase of their life cycle.

The Bottom Line

In short, lower returns and decreasing amounts capital employed in the business doesn't fill us with confidence. Despite the concerning underlying trends, the stock has actually gained 9.4% over the last five years, so it might be that the investors are expecting the trends to reverse. Regardless, we don't like the trends as they are and if they persist, we think you might find better investments elsewhere.

