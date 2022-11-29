Here's What's Concerning About TRC Synergy Berhad's (KLSE:TRC) Returns On Capital

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think TRC Synergy Berhad (KLSE:TRC) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on TRC Synergy Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.035 = RM21m ÷ (RM1.1b - RM495m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Thus, TRC Synergy Berhad has an ROCE of 3.5%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Construction industry average of 5.4%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for TRC Synergy Berhad compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for TRC Synergy Berhad.

How Are Returns Trending?

In terms of TRC Synergy Berhad's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 6.3%, but since then they've fallen to 3.5%. And considering revenue has dropped while employing more capital, we'd be cautious. This could mean that the business is losing its competitive advantage or market share, because while more money is being put into ventures, it's actually producing a lower return - "less bang for their buck" per se.

On a side note, TRC Synergy Berhad's current liabilities are still rather high at 45% of total assets. This effectively means that suppliers (or short-term creditors) are funding a large portion of the business, so just be aware that this can introduce some elements of risk. While it's not necessarily a bad thing, it can be beneficial if this ratio is lower.

The Bottom Line

From the above analysis, we find it rather worrisome that returns on capital and sales for TRC Synergy Berhad have fallen, meanwhile the business is employing more capital than it was five years ago. Long term shareholders who've owned the stock over the last five years have experienced a 42% depreciation in their investment, so it appears the market might not like these trends either. That being the case, unless the underlying trends revert to a more positive trajectory, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

On a final note, we've found 2 warning signs for TRC Synergy Berhad that we think you should be aware of.

