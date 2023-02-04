Here's What's Concerning About Urban Outfitters' (NASDAQ:URBN) Returns On Capital

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. However, after investigating Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Urban Outfitters is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.09 = US$244m ÷ (US$3.7b - US$1.0b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2022).

Thus, Urban Outfitters has an ROCE of 9.0%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Specialty Retail industry average of 17%.

In the above chart we have measured Urban Outfitters' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Urban Outfitters.

What Can We Tell From Urban Outfitters' ROCE Trend?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Urban Outfitters, we didn't gain much confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 18%, but since then they've fallen to 9.0%. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

Our Take On Urban Outfitters' ROCE

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for Urban Outfitters. However, despite the promising trends, the stock has fallen 15% over the last five years, so there might be an opportunity here for astute investors. So we think it'd be worthwhile to look further into this stock given the trends look encouraging.

Urban Outfitters does come with some risks though, we found 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is significant...

