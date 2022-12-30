Here's What's Concerning About Worthington Industries' (NYSE:WOR) Returns On Capital

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. However, after investigating Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Worthington Industries, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.061 = US$167m ÷ (US$3.4b - US$661m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to November 2022).

Thus, Worthington Industries has an ROCE of 6.1%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Metals and Mining industry average of 18%.

In the above chart we have measured Worthington Industries' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Worthington Industries.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

In terms of Worthington Industries' historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 9.9%, but since then they've fallen to 6.1%. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

The Bottom Line On Worthington Industries' ROCE

In summary, despite lower returns in the short term, we're encouraged to see that Worthington Industries is reinvesting for growth and has higher sales as a result. These trends are starting to be recognized by investors since the stock has delivered a 22% gain to shareholders who've held over the last five years. Therefore we'd recommend looking further into this stock to confirm if it has the makings of a good investment.

Like most companies, Worthington Industries does come with some risks, and we've found 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

