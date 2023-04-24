Here's What's Going On With That Viral Video Of Jessica Chastain Refusing To Sign A Book

Bravo

Shannon Storms Beador is setting the record straight. The Real Housewives of Orange County mom caused a bit of a stir this weekend when she was seen hanging out with her ex-boyfriend John Janssen. Shannon’s castmate Tamra Judge confirmed the unexpected reunion via Instagram on Friday (April 21), when she posted a photo of her and her husband, Eddie Judge, posing alongside Shannon, John, and other friends. The former gym owner also shared footage of the “OC crew” engaging in conversation and exch