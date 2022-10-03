Here's what's happened so far on Day 1 of the Waukesha Christmas Parade attack trial of Darrell Brooks Jr.

Darrel Brooks Jr. stands trial starting Monday for the Waukesha Christmas Parade attack that left six people dead and dozens injured.

Brooks is facing more than 70 criminal charges: six counts of first-degree intentional homicide with use of a dangerous weapon, 61 counts of recklessly endangering safety with use of a dangerous weapon, six counts of hit-and-run involving death and two counts of bail jumping, all felonies; and two counts of misdemeanor domestic abuse-battery.

Darrell Brooks appears in a Waukesha County Circuit Court during jury selection in Waukesha on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. Brooks, who is representing himself during the trial, is charged with driving into the Waukesha Christmas Parade last year killing six people and injuring dozens more. He faces six counts of first-degree intentional homicide and 71 other counts.

He will represent himself. Here's what happened on Day 1 of the trial, which begins with jury selection.

Brooks was removed from the courtroom twice

After repeated disruptions, Waukesha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Dorow twice removed Brooks from the courtroom. Brooks was removed for a second time after Dorow told him he was continuing to be disruptive, something he had previously been warned about. In all, Dorow called six breaks in the proceedings between 8:30 a.m. and noon, not counting the two instances where Brooks had to be removed.

Dorow told Brooks if the interruptions continued, she would appoint an attorney for him to keep the trial on track. The trial is scheduled to run from Oct. 3-28.

Jury selection hasn't started yet

The process of jury selection, sometimes called voir dire, which includes hundreds of potential jurors, had not begun by midday Monday as a result of the near-constant interruptions from Brooks.

Dorow said before the trial the jury selection process could last one day or several, but it's unclear if that timeline still holds. A total of 315 jurors are available for selection.

