Here's what's happening with Parma's Upper Ridgewood Catch Basin project

Superorganism launched on Wednesday to be a venture firm solely focused on biodiversity and nature. The firm was started by Tom Quigley, a former conservationist, and Kevin Webb, a VC and angel investor. Both Quigley and Webb got interested in the role that venture capital could play in solving these biodiversity issues a few years ago before finding each other by kismet, Quigley told TechCrunch.