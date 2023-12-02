Here's where to buy a Christmas tree in Wayne, Holmes, Stark, surrounding counties

Looking for a live Christmas tree to liven up your home this holiday season? There are plenty of options in the region.

Wayne County

The Farms at Pine Tree Barn (main location): 4338 Shreve Road (state Route 226), Wooster Township. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through Dec. 17. Freshly cut, dug, balled and burlapped or cut your own. Trees up to 14 feet. Wreaths, roping and fresh greens also available. Christmas shop on site. Restaurant open for lunch. Pine Tree Express Caboose rides, Christmas bus rides are free on weekends only. Phone 330-466-1755 or 330-466-0952.

The Farms at Pine Tree Barn (Valley Road location): 4485 Valley Road, Wooster Township. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday only, through Dec. 10. Freshly cut, dug, balled and burlapped or cut your own. Trees up to 14 feet. Wreaths, roping and fresh greens. Phone 330-466-1755 or 330-466-0952, or visit www.thefarmsatpinetreebarn.com, www.pinetreebarn.com or pinetreebarnfarms on Facebook for both locations.

Galehouse Tree Farms: Coal Bank Road and Galehouse Road, Chippewa Township. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily for cut-your-own. Already cut trees available 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily until Dec. 22. Tree House gift shop open. Refreshments available. Live reindeer for viewing. Phone 330-658-2480 or visit http://galehousetreefarms.com.

Five-year-old James Mills watches as his dad, Matt, saws down this year's family Christmas tree. Every year the family travels from Akron to Galehouse Tree Farms in Doylestown to buy a fresh tree..

Skylar Brook Farm: 12853 Bair Road, Orrville, 330-641-8877; www.skylarbrookfarm.com/. Christmas tree sales through Dec. 23. Cut your own tree or choose pre-cut. Canaan Fir, Blue Spruce and untrimmed White Pine available. Tree netting, shaking, and drilling available for a minimal fee. All major credit cards accepted. Hours are 5 to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and noon to 7 p.m. Sunday. Wagon rides to the tree field, popcorn and hot chocolate are on the weekends only.

TwinsBerry Tree Farm: 8916 S. Jefferson Road, Shreve. Hours are noon to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and Sunday, and 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday through Dec. 13. Tree shaking. Pine wreaths available. Wagon rides offered. Complimentary cookies, popcorn and hot chocolate on weekends only. Phone 330-567-3902 or visit http://twinsberrytreefarm.com.

Emelia and James Mills watch as their father, Matt, saws down a Christmas tree at Galehouse Tree Farms, Doylestown. The family travels every year from to get a tree at the farm.

Holmes County

Sycamore Hollow Tree Farm: 7309 Township Road 478, Lakeville; 330-231-8115. Cut-your-own White Spruce, Blue Spruce, Fraser Fir.

Stark County

Brenner Christmas Tree Farm: 1717 Howenstine Drive SE, East Sparta, 330-484-1283, thetreefarm@yahoo.com or http://brennertreefarm.hypermart.net/. Open weekends 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., weekdays 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Norway Spruce, Blue Spruce and White Pine available.

Doc Miller's Christmas Trees: 12666 German Church St. NE, Lexington Township. Open 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays. Farm grows Canaan Fir, Colorado Spruce and White Pine. Choose and cut your own tree (5 feet to 16 feet tall). Farm provides hand saws, sleds, twine, and a DIY tree-shaking machine. All choose-and-cut trees are $60 (tax included), according to the website. Cash, check, PayPal, exact change only. No power saws or dogs allowed. No trailers in the lot. Email doc@millerschristmastrees.com, or visit millerschristmastrees.com or on Facebook.

Greens and Things Nursery: 4004 Applegrove St. NW, Jackson Township. 330-497-4882. Hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Pre-cut, locally grown Christmas trees or live burlap-balled trees to plant after the holiday. Fresh-cut and assembled holiday wreaths in different sizes, grave pillows and blankets, and winter planters. Loose greenery available to make your own wreath or centerpiece.

Greentree Farm: 8745 Fulton Drive NW, Jackson Township. 330-904-7104, www.rkingtrees.com, email: rkingtrees@gmail.com. Choose and cut your own Christmas tree or pick from a selection of fresh-cut trees. Payment by cash and Venmo only; no checks or credit cards. Cut-your-own prices for 2023: Any precut park grade tree starts at $25 each starting the first weekend in December. Any cut-your-own tree under 7 feet will be $75 each after Thanksgiving. Very few 8- to 14-foot trees, priced at $150 each. Bring hand saws, rope and help to secure the tree to the car. Fresh wreaths, roping and garland handmade on site with fresh clippings. The hours are 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. For additional peak season hours, call Ron at 330-904-7104. Hours subject to change based on weather conditions. Blue (limited), White, Serbian and Norway Spruce available now. Limited supply of Canaan, Concolor and Fraser Fur.

Moore's Tree Farm: 6767 Edison St. NE (state Route 619), Marlboro Township. Phone 330-877-6520. Hours are 3 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Farm supplies saws, tree sleds, twine, tree shaking, baling and drilling are free. Phone 330-877-6520 or visit www.moorestreefarm.com.

Alex Shearer and nursery manager Brad Moore put a freshly cut Christmas tree on the shaker to drop all loose needles before it is baled.

Williams Tree Farm: 1926 Battlesburg St. SW, Pike Township. Hours are 1 to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday until Dec. 24. Cut your own, or employees will assist. Phone 234-425-8947 or visit https://williamstreefarm.business.site/.

Windy Hill Tree Farm: 2526 Manchester Ave. SW (state Route 93), Tuscarawas Township. Scotch Pine, White Pine, Canaan Fir, Fraser Fir, Blue Spruce. Pre-cut trees, cut-your-own, tree shaking, tree baling. Open daily 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For information, call 330-833-0825 or email rrottman@sssnet.com.

Tuscarawas County

Oak Grove Tree Farm: 6405 Wolf Run Road, Dennison, 740-922-0056; 330-685-4258; 740-229-0211; oakgrovetreefarm.com, or Oak Grove Tree Farm on Facebook. You choose, and employee cuts and bales. Christmas wreaths, Christmas boughs available. Payment by cash or check. Farm grows Blue Spruce, Norway Spruce, White Pine and White Spruce.

McFadden Christmas Tree Farm: 3196 Ridge Road NW, Strasburg, 330-878-7687. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. You choose and cut, or employee will cut. Prices for 2023 range from $30 to $80. Pre-cut and balled trees available. Gift shop on site. Visit McFadden Tree Farm on Facebook or email mcfaddentrees@gmail.com.

Wolfe's Christmas Tree & Wreath Destination: 9230 state Route 250, Strasburg, 330-204-3933. Hours are 3 to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Payment by cash or check. Visit Wolfe's Christmas Tree & Wreath Destination on Facebook.

Pine Tree Barn nursery manager Brad Moore pulls a fresh cut tree out of the baler.

Summit County

Canton Road Garden Center: 1881 Canton Road, Akron (Springfield Township). The hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Pre-cut trees. Phone 330-699-5888 or Toll-free: 1-800-301-1551, email info@cantonroadgarden.com or cantonroadgarden@yahoo.com, or visit www.cantonroadgarden.com. Canton Road Garden Center is on Facebook.

Collier Road Christmas Trees: 1565 Collier Road, Akron. 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Fifteen varieties of trees, up to 22 feet. Delivery and setup available. Firewood, wreaths, grave markers and grave blankets. Phone 330-573-5192 or visit collierroadchristmastrees on Facebook.

Graf's Garden Shop: 1015 White Pond Drive, Akron. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Fresh-cut trees up to 12 feet. Delivery available. Phone 330-836-2727 or visit www.grafgrowers.com.

Heritage Farms: 6050 Riverview Road, Peninsula. Noon to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday through Sunday, until Dec. 23 or when sold out. Cut your own or freshly cut. Tree fields for cut-your-own close at 5 p.m. Tree shaking, baling and loading onto car included. Refreshments available. Greens and wreaths. No pets permitted. Phone 330-657-2330 or visit www.heritagefarms.com.

Rauh Tree Farm: 3001 N. River Road, Stow. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday. Choose and cut or employees will cut it for you. One price, regardless of size. Free shaking and baling. Large trees available. Pay with cash or check only. Phone 330-678-7474 or visit https://rauh-tree-farm.business.site/#summary.

Shawnee Trail Tree Farm: 896 Terex Road, Hudson. Hours are 1 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, until sold out. Shaking, wrapping, wreaths, roping and arrangements available, along with firewood. Curbside pickup available. View live animals. Phone 330-486-7024 or visit shawneetrailtreefarm on Facebook.

Stone Garden Farm & Village: 2891 Southern Road, Richfield Township. Open daily during daylight hours until Christmas. Fresh cut trees available. Gift shop, pine wreaths, homemade crafts, folk art and fresh home-baked pies and cookies also available. Farm animals for viewing and petting. Farm museum (1820-1900) and more than 40 furnished buildings, including one-room schoolhouse, weaving mill and post office. Open all year. Free admission. All sales benefit the museum. Phone 330-212-9934, or visit https://stonegardenfarm.com or ohiofarmmuseum.com.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Record: Christmas trees for sale in Wayne, Holmes counties