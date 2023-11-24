Here's where to buy a live Christmas tree in Greater Akron

Looking for a live Christmas tree to liven up your home this holiday season? There are plenty of options in Greater Akron.

Summit County

Canton Road Garden Center: 1881 Canton Road, Springfield Township. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. More than 200 fresh-cut trees. Wreaths available 330-699-5888 or www.cantonroadgarden.com.

Collier Road Christmas Trees: 1565 Collier Road, Akron. 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily until Dec. 23. Family-owned. Freshly cut and live dug. Fifteen varieties of trees. Trees up to 22 feet. Delivery and setup available. Firewood, wreaths, grave markers and grave blankets also available. 330-573-5192, collierroadchristmastrees on Facebook.

Graf's Garden Shop: 1015 White Pond Drive, Akron. 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Fresh-cut trees, up to 12 feet. Delivery available. 330-836-2727 or www.grafgrowers.com.

Heritage Farms: 6050 Riverview Road, Peninsula, one-quarter mile south of state Route 303. Noon to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday through Sunday, until Dec. 23 or when sold out. Cut your own or freshly cut. Tree fields for cut-your-own close at 5 p.m. Tree shaking, baling and loading onto car included. Refreshments available. Greens and wreaths also available. 330-657-2330 or www.heritagefarms.com.

Rauh Tree Farm: 3001 N. River Road, Stow, 2 miles east of state Route 91. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Also open Friday, Nov. 24, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Choose and cut or employees will cut it for you. Free shaking and baling. Large trees available. Pay with cash or check only. 330-678-7474.

Shawnee Trail Tree Farm: 896 Terex Road, Hudson. 1-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, until sold out. Turn west off state Route 91, three-quarters of a mile on left. Shaking, wrapping, wreaths, roping and arrangements available, along with firewood. Curbside pickup available. View live animals. 330-486-7024 or shawneetrailtreefarm on Facebook.

Stone Garden Farm & Village: 2891 Southern Road, Richfield Township, 1.5 miles south of state Route 303. Open daily during daylight hours until Christmas. Fresh cut trees available. Gift shop, pine wreaths, homemade crafts, folk art and fresh home-baked pies and cookies also available. Farm animals for viewing and petting. Farm museum (1820-1900) and more than 40 furnished buildings, including one-room schoolhouse, weaving mill and post office. Open all year. Free admission. All sales benefit the museum. 330-212-9934, https://stonegardenfarm.com or ohiofarmmuseum.com.

Medina County

Fred's Tree Farm: 5631 Mack Drive, Valley City, north on Pauline Drive off Grafton Road, west of Marks Road. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, through Dec. 24. Cut your own. Tree baling available. 330-225-4634, Freds Tree Farm on Facebook.

Kall Christmas Tree Farm: 3605 Foskett Road, Medina Township. Take state Route 18 to I-71, north to state Route 3 (Exit 222), left to Hamilton Road, at first stop sign, right on Foskett. Farm is seven houses down on right. 9 a.m. to dusk Friday through Sunday, through Dec. 23. Cut your own, balled and burlapped, or already cut. Gift shop. Pine wreaths available. 330-725-8870 or www.kallxmastreefarm.com.

Medina Christmas Tree Farm (main location): 3301 Hamilton Road, Medina Township, 1 mile west of state Route 3 and Interstate 71. 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Friday; 9:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, through Dec. 21. 9:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 24. Tree baling, roping, shaking and drilling. Pine wreaths and roping made on farm. Free hot chocolate for children. Refreshment stand. Campfire warming stations. Farm animals for viewing. 330-723-2106.

Medina Christmas Tree Farm (Butler Farm location): 3235 Hamilton Road, Medina Township, 1 mile west of state Route 3 and I-71. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, through Dec. 21. Also open Friday, Nov. 24. Roping, pine wreaths. Campfire warming station. 330-723-2106, http://medinatrees.com or email medinatrees@gmail.com for both locations.

Ricciardi's Wadsworth Trees: 2136 Greenwich Road, Wadsworth Township, one-quarter mile west of state Route 57. Balled and burlapped trees only available until Dec. 23. Call to order before coming to farm at 330-590-7203.

Timber Valley Christmas Tree Farm: 4250 Bagdad Road, Medina. Cut your own. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Call 330-722-3832, 216-650-1566 or Timber Valley Christmas Tree Farm on Facebook.

Portage County

Diversified Tree Farm: 8546 Nichols Road, Freedom Township, south of state Route 303. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday, until Dec. 24. Cut your own, balled and burlapped or they will cut for you. Tree roping and shaking. Pine wreaths available. Wagon rides, free refreshments. 330-527-7409, diversifiedtreefarm on Facebook.

H.B. Flower & Sons Tree Farm: 1236 Hudson Road, Kent, west of state Route 43, just north of Stanton Middle School, 1 mile north of Fairchild Avenue. Noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, through Dec. 18. Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 24. Closed Mondays and Tuesdays. Cut your own or pre-cut. Pay with cash or check; no credit cards accepted. 330-678-8967 or www.flowertreefarm.com.

River Run Tree Farm: 5620 Streeter Road, Mantua, take Ohio Turnpike Exit 193, north onto state Route 44, go about a half mile and turn east onto Streeter Road. Farm is about 2.5 miles on your right. 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, through Dec. 10. Open 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 24. Cut your own. Gift shop. Free shaking, baling and drilling. 330-888-9005, www.riverruntreefarm.com or Facebook @ River Run Tree Farm.

Wintergreen Tree Farm: 3898 Winchell Road, Mantua Township, 2 miles north of state Route 82, 1.5 miles west of state Route 44. Noon to dusk weekdays, 9 a.m. to dusk weekends and Friday, Nov. 24. Open through Dec. 22. Tree baling and pine wreaths available. Credit cards accepted at Lot No. 1 only; other lots are cash only. New tree drill now in use at Lot No. 1. 330-221-3835 or www.wintergreentreefarmohio.com.

Stark County

Moore's Tree Farm: 6767 Edison St. NE (state Route 619), Marlboro Township, 3.5 miles east of Hartville and 1 mile west of state Route 44. 3-5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, until Dec. 16. Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 24. Cut your own or employees will cut it for you. Free tree shaking, baling and drilling. Wreaths and centerpieces also available. 330-877-6520 or www.moorestreefarm.com.

Williams Tree Farm: 1926 Battlesburg St. SW, Pike Township. Interstate 77 south to Fohl Road (Exit 99), left 1 mile to Dueber Avenue, right 2.5 miles to Battlesburg Street, left 1 mile and follow signs. 1-5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday until Dec. 24. Cut your own or employees will assist. 330-484-5306.

Windy Hill Tree Farm: 2526 Manchester Ave. SW (state Route 93), Tuscarawas Township, 5 miles southwest of Massillon, 1.8 miles south of state Route 172. Already cut or cut your own. Open daily during daylight hours until Dec. 24. 330-833-0825.

Wayne County

The Farms at Pine Tree Barn (main location): 4338 Shreve Road (state Route 226), Wooster Township, 4 miles south of Wooster, off state Route 3. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through Dec. 17. Freshly cut, dug, balled and burlapped or cut your own. Trees up to 14 feet. Wreaths, roping and fresh greens also available. Christmas shop. Restaurant open for lunch. Pine Tree Express Caboose rides, Christmas bus rides are free on weekends only. 330-466-1755 or 330-466-0952.

The Farms at Pine Tree Barn (Valley Road location): 4485 Valley Road, Wooster Township, 4 miles south of Wooster, off state Route 3. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday only, through Dec. 10. Also open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 24. Freshly cut, dug, balled and burlapped or cut your own. Trees up to 14 feet. Wreaths, roping and fresh greens. 330-466-1755, 330-466-0952, www.thefarmsatpinetreebarn.com, www.pinetreebarn.com or pinetreebarnfarms on Facebook for both locations.

Galehouse Tree Farms: Coal Bank Road and Galehouse Road, Chippewa Township. A mile southwest of Doylestown. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily for cut your own. Already cut trees available 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily from Nov. 24 until Dec. 22. Tree House gift shop open. Refreshments available. Live reindeer for viewing. 330-658-2480 or http://galehousetreefarms.com.

TwinsBerry Tree Farm: 8916 S. Jefferson Road, Shreve, on state Route 226 at north corporation limits. Noon to 5:30 p.m.. Monday through Friday and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, through Dec. 13. Also open 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 24. Tree shaking. Pine wreaths available. Wagon rides offered. Complimentary cookies, popcorn and hot chocolate on weekends only. 330-567-3902 or http://twinsberrytreefarm.com.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Where can I buy a live Christmas tree in Northeast Ohio?