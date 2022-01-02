Here's where the cases stand against 6 Iowans charged over participating in the U.S. Capitol riot

One year after a mob stormed the U.S. Capitol building, investigators continue to bring charges and build cases against those accused of taking part in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack.

Six Iowans are among the more than 700 people who have so far been charged in relation to the riot. They include a mother and son from central Iowa who entered the Capitol together; a Redfield man accused of trying to take an officer's gun away; and a Cedar Rapids man who spoke to media the night of the riot to admit his role in the siege.

Although none have been charged since June, it's still possible that more will eventually be indicted. Nearly 20 new defendants were arrested or charged in December 2021, according to a database maintained by USA TODAY, and the FBI is still trying to identify dozens of people photographed during the attack.

More than 100 defendants have pleaded guilty to date, and more than 50 have been sentenced. None of the Iowa defendants resolved their charges in 2021, although one is scheduled for a plea hearing on Jan. 4. Here's where each case currently sits:

Doug Jensen

The first and most notorious Iowan arrested, 42-year-old Doug Jensen of Des Moines, was seen on video at the head of a crowd pursuing a lone U.S. Capitol Police officer up a flight of stairs inside the building. In subsequent interviews and court filings, Jensen has admitted to being a "true believer" in the QAnon conspiracy theory, which peddled a belief that then-President Donald Trump was executing a secret plan to rid the government and elite society of child sex traffickers.

Jensen was arrested Jan. 9 and faces seven charges: civil disorder; obstructing an official proceeding; assaulting, resisting or impeding an officer; entering a restricted building with a dangerous weapon; two disorderly conduct charges; and parading or demonstrating in the Capitol. In March, it was reported Jensen was in plea talks with prosecutors, but no deal has yet been reached.

Since his arrest, Jensen has remained in custody, with the exception of a one-month interlude this summer in which he was granted release to home incarceration, only to violate the terms of his release and be returned to jail.

In December, Jensen asked the judge to consider releasing him again. He has also asked the judge to dismiss the obstruction charge against him. The judge has yet to rule on either matter.

Jensen's attorney has declined repeated requests to comment on the case.

Leo Kelly

Leo Christopher Kelly

On the evening of Jan. 6, one of the Iowa rioters spoke to a reporter to explain what had happened.

Leo Kelly, a 36-year-old technology executive from Cedar Rapids, gave an interview to LifeSiteNews.com, an online outlet focused on Christian and anti-abortion content, in which he said he'd been in the Capitol for 30-60 minutes and had prayed inside the Senate chamber.

Kelly was arrested on Jan. 18. He initially faced two charges, but in December, he was indicted on seven: obstructing an official proceeding, entering a restricted building, parading or demonstrating in a Capitol building, two disorderly conduct charges and two charges for entering certain parts of the Capitol.

Kelly has been free on bond since his arrest. His attorney declined to comment after his arraignment in December.

Deborah and Salvador Sandoval

Salvador Sandoval Jr., in the grey hood, is allegedly seen grappling with police officers during the Jan. 6 invasion of the U.S. Capitol building in this surveillance video image filed in court.

Deborah Sandoval, 55, of Des Moines and her son Salvador Sandoval, 24, of Ankeny attended the riot together, prosecutors say. Both were arrested in February.

Investigators say both posted photos or video of themselves inside the Capitol on social media. Salvador allegedly shoved and tried to take a shield away from police officers inside the building.

A photo reportedly shared by Deborah Sandoval after the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, showing her among the protestors outside. Capitol surveillance cameras later captured her moving through the building, according to court documents.

The latest indictment against the pair includes 12 charges, accusing one or both of various counts of civil disorder; assaulting, resisting or impeding officers; obstructing official proceedings; entering, disorderly conduct or physical violence in a restricted building; and parading or demonstrating in the Capitol. They are due to be arraigned on Jan. 10.

Bill Kutmus, an attorney for Salvador, said it appears the case will go to trial in Washington, D.C., but otherwise declined to comment, citing the presiding judge's orders.

Deborah's attorney, Anthony Martin, said in an email that his client "is standing firm on her Constitutional right to a trial by jury."

He expects a scheduling order in the coming months to set a date for that trial.

Kyle Young

In this video screenshot included in court filings by federal prosecutors, Iowan Kyle Young can be seen in a throng of people grappling with a D.C. Metropolitan police officer during the January 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Perhaps the most serious case involving an Iowan is that against Kyle Young, 47, of Redfield, who attended the riot with his 16-year-old son. He was arrested in April and is accused of taking part in the beating of D.C. Metropolitan Police officer Michael Fanone and of trying to take his service weapon away from him.

Fanone, who suffered a heart attack after being repeatedly shocked with his own Taser in the attack, later identified Young from a lineup as "the one who had his hand on his gun and threatened to kill him with it," prosecutors say.

Young was indicted in April alongside Thomas Sibick of New York, who stole Fanone's radio and police badge; and Albuquerque Head of Tennessee, who dragged Fanone into the crowd where he was assaulted, according to court filings.

In his most recent indictment, Young is charged with obstructing an official proceeding; two counts of civil disorder; two counts of assaulting, resisting or impeding officers; robbery; entering a restricted building; two charges for physical violence in the Capitol grounds; two counts for impeding entrance or passage through the Capitol; and disorderly conduct.

Court records show a status conference set for Jan. 14. Young's attorney did not return a message seeking comment.

Daryl Johnson

Prosecutors have filed this video screenshot in court documents showing Daryl Johnson, right, and his son Daniel inside the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot.

The most recent Iowan to face charges is Daryl Johnson, 51, of St. Ansgar. He and his son, Daniel Johnson, 29, of Austin, Minnesota, were both arrested in June.

Prosecutors say the two men were among the crowd to enter the Capitol, although they are not accused of violence or damaging property. Both later posted repeatedly about the riot on Facebook, with Daryl Johnson claiming that any damage from the riot had been caused by "Antifa" and that the crowd had been peaceful until police attacked with tear gas and other munitions.

Their latest indictment, filed Dec. 20, charges both with civil disorder, entering a restricted building, parading or demonstrating in a Capitol building and two disorderly conduct charges.

Daryl Johnson's attorneys did not respond when asked to comment, but on Dec. 28, the court file was updated to show a plea agreement hearing for both men on Jan. 4.

William Morris covers courts for the Des Moines Register. He can be contacted at wrmorris2@registermedia.com, 715-573-8166 or on Twitter at @DMRMorris.

