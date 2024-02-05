Here's where to find the cheapest gas in Palm Beach County amid the past week's price hikes

Gas prices in Palm Beach County and across Florida increased this past week amid rising crude oil and gasoline futures prices.

The per-gallon average for regular unleaded fuel in the West Palm Beach-to-Boca Raton metro market Sunday was $3.41 up from $3.34, according to AAA-The Auto Club Group. Statewide, the per-gallon gallon average was $3.23, up from $3.15.

Rising crude oil and gasoline futures prices sent the state average to a three-month high of $3.27 per gallon on Thursday, Feb. 1. Fuel costs decreased slightly over the weekend as gasoline futures prices dropped 15 per gallon.

"Futures prices reversed course last week, enabling pump prices to drop 4 cents in past three days," said Mark Jenkins, spokesperson for AAA-The Auto Club Group.

Palm Beach County's prices are higher than other parts of the state because of a local tax on gasoline sales. Naples ($3.30) had the second-most expensive gas in the state, followed by Fort Lauderdale ($3.29). The cheapest gas could be found in Panama City ($2.94) in Florida's Panhandle region.

The following per-gallon prices were posted on Monday, Feb. 5, on the website www.GasBuddy.com and represent the lowest for these parts of Palm Beach County.

Northern Palm Beach County: Costco, 3250 Northlake Blvd., Palm Beach Gardens, $3.03.

Central Palm Beach County: Sam's Club, 4295 45th St., West Palm Beach, $3.03.

Western Palm Beach County: Valero, 5730 10th Ave. N. Greenacres, $2.99.

Southern Palm Beach County: BJ's, 1540 W. Boynton Beach Blvd., Boynton Beach, $3.09.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Where to find the cheapest gasoline in Palm Beach County this week