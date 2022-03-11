Here's where you can find the cheapest gas prices in St. Cloud

As gas prices in the U.S. hit record breaking highs, Minnesota has been behind the curve along with 12 other states still under an average gas price of $4 as of Thursday, March 10.

Partly due to rising inflation and the sanctions against Russia after the invasion of Ukraine, the U.S. is seeing gas prices rise nationally, according to USA Today.

While Minnesota's gas prices aren't quite as high as places like California, where gas was over $5 a gallon Thursday, Minnesotans may still be feeling the increase of prices impacting their wallet. So, we looked to GasBuddy, which can help you find the cheapest gas prices in St. Cloud with this tracker below.

Lowest Gas Prices in St Cloud

Megan Bridgeman is a digital producer with the USA Today Network that supports newsrooms across the Plains.

This article originally appeared on St. Cloud Times: How to find the cheapest gas prices in St. Cloud, Minnesota