Here's where you can find the cheapest gas prices in St. Cloud

Megan Bridgeman, St. Cloud Times
·1 min read

As gas prices in the U.S. hit record breaking highs, Minnesota has been behind the curve along with 12 other states still under an average gas price of $4 as of Thursday, March 10.

Partly due to rising inflation and the sanctions against Russia after the invasion of Ukraine, the U.S. is seeing gas prices rise nationally, according to USA Today.

While Minnesota's gas prices aren't quite as high as places like California, where gas was over $5 a gallon Thursday, Minnesotans may still be feeling the increase of prices impacting their wallet. So, we looked to GasBuddy, which can help you find the cheapest gas prices in St. Cloud with this tracker below.

Lowest Gas Prices in St Cloud

Megan Bridgeman is a digital producer with the USA Today Network that supports newsrooms across the Plains. Support local journalism by subscribing to your local news organization.

This article originally appeared on St. Cloud Times: How to find the cheapest gas prices in St. Cloud, Minnesota

Recommended Stories

  • Why are gas prices rising so quickly? And how high are they expected to get?

    Gas prices are dramatically rising across the country. Here's what to know about the causes behind this and how long we can expect them to rise.

  • Oil Prices Are Slipping Again. Expect Volatility in Crude to Continue.

    Optimism over a diplomatic solution to the Ukraine war faded, with reality setting in as the world faces an incredibly tight oil market. Still, crude was unable to hold on to its gains.

  • Here are the countries that import the most Russian oil

    The vast majority of Russia's oil exports are purchased by Europe and China, which together account for 90 percent of the country's total exports.That's made it tougher for Europe to enact similar bans as the U.S. on Russian imports and lessens the economic hit to Moscow from the Biden administration's decision this week to cut off Russian oil. Russia is the world's biggest exporter of oil to global markets and the second-largest exporter of...

  • If Gas Prices Remain Crazy, People May Start Looking Harder at Fuel-Efficient Cars

    So many factors are in play to affect gas prices. But even if the current spike ends up being temporary, as one pundit put it, 'You can't unsee $5 and $6 a gallon gas prices.'

  • Russia draft law raises doubt over fate of $10 billion of jets

    Russia published a draft law on Thursday that could prevent its airlines returning leased aircraft, raising the stakes in a showdown with Western finance over $10 billion of jets. Sanctions imposed after Russia's invasion of Ukraine give leasing firms until March 28 to free themselves from deals with Russian airlines, sparking a game of cat-and-mouse as lenders try to seize back jets - with very little success. Under the proposed law drafted by the transport ministry, Russian airlines will pay leases in roubles throughout 2022.

  • Biden can take a bow for rising gas prices. He did that!

    Joe Biden began his first term in office attacking oil production.

  • Here are the companies still doing business in Russia undeterred

    A corporate exodus from Russia in response to its military invasion of Ukraine has seen more than 300 U.S. and multinational companies sever business ties with the country – and the list seems to be growing by the minute. But even as many flee, a number of big-name firms have remained mum.

  • 24 Awesome Bosses Who Prove That Going To Work Doesn't Have To Suck

    I'm not crying, I'm just watering my face...View Entire Post ›

  • Rivian Makes an Unexpected Gift to Tesla, Ford and GM

    The young electric vehicle manufacturer wants to meet demand, while rivals Tesla, Ford and GM are watching for any missteps.

  • Exclusive-Boeing tests suppliers on 787 output hikes -sources

    (Reuters) -Boeing Co is yet to see any respite from a freeze in deliveries of its 787 Dreamliner - but that has not stopped it testing suppliers' capacity to meet output scenarios as high as seven a month by end-2023, three people with knowledge of the matter said. The planemaker has stopped making public predictions on when it will win approval from U.S. regulators to resume deliveries, halted for nearly a year by factory defects in a still-running saga that is costing $5.5 billion overall. Boeing's production strategy hinges on several key unknowns including when deliveries restart, how quickly it can reduce an overhang of more than 100 undelivered 787s and the extent to which the Ukraine crisis dampens already weak demand.

  • What's Something Toxic About The Industry You Work In That Most People Wouldn't Realize?

    Just because "that's how it's done" doesn't mean it's right.View Entire Post ›

  • Exclusive-Russia's attack on Ukraine halts half of world's neon output for chips

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Ukraine's two leading suppliers of neon, which produce about half the world's supply of the key ingredient for making chips, have halted their operations as Moscow has sharpened its attack on the country, threatening to raise prices and aggravate the semiconductor shortage. Some 45% to 54% of the world's semiconductor-grade neon, critical for the lasers used to make chips, comes from two Ukrainian companies, Ingas and Cryoin, according to Reuters calculations based on figures from the companies and market research firm Techcet. Both firms have shuttered their operations, according to company representatives contacted by Reuters, as Russian troops have escalated their attacks on cities throughout Ukraine, killing civilians and destroying key infrastructure.

  • Cheap Gas: Why Does Costco Have Lower Prices Than Other Stations?

    As the Biden Administration recently banned all Russian imports of gas, oil, and energy, gas prices could continue to rise here in the states. Even though Russian oil accounts for only 3% of U.S....

  • Here's How Much Money You Actually Need to Retire at 55

    How to approach your retirement savings so you can get off the 9-to-5 grind early and spend more time traveling.

  • It’s the Beginning of the End for Russian Gas in Europe. These Stocks Should Benefit.

    The European Union is planning to cut Russian gas imports. Its target may be aspirational but the political sign looks serious.

  • Analysis-Oil shock is coming, but U.S. may have already paid for it

    The gusher of money the U.S. government poured into family bank accounts during the coronavirus pandemic, credited with speeding the rebound from the health crisis, may now help limit the economic damage from Russia's invasion of Ukraine and give the Federal Reserve more leeway in raising interest rates. As analysts have begun parsing what sky-high oil prices and new uncertainty might mean, a common theme has emerged: U.S. consumers may get gouged at the gas pump but will likely be able to maintain much of their expected spending on other goods and services due to savings accumulated out of COVID-19 pandemic spending programs that have totaled about $5 trillion. The war in Ukraine is a shock, they note, but one the United States may have unintentionally insured itself against.

  • How Much Can a Retired Person Earn Without Paying Taxes?

    Many retirees plan to earn extra income to supplement their retirement spending. But how much can a retired person earn without paying taxes? The answer to this question varies based on your situation. Understanding the tax rules surrounding retiree income can … Continue reading → The post How Much Can a Retired Person Earn Without Paying Taxes? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Florida trooper struck by drunk driver says she was 'just doing her job’

    Many people are calling Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Toni Schuck a hero, but she says she was just doing her job when she maneuvered her vehicle into the path of a drunk driver who plowed through road closures meant to protect those running in the Skyway 10K.

  • Canada looking at boosting oil pipeline flows to U.S. -minister

    OTTAWA (Reuters) -Canada is studying ways to increase pipeline utilization to boost crude exports as Europe seeks to reduce its dependence on Russian oil, the country's natural resources minister said on Thursday. Pipeline operator Enbridge Inc said in a statement it was in talks with the government "about how the industry can help relieve the current energy crisis". "We are looking at whether our pipeline network is fully utilized," Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson said in a telephone interview.

  • Why are gas prices so high in Illinois? Here are 3 reasons, and some ways to save

    Gas prices nationally rose 2.9 cents from Tuesday to Wednesday. It's up 59 cents from last week and 1.47 from last March.