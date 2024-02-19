Here's where District 3 supervisor candidates stand on the issues

The March 5 primary election for the Shasta County District 3 seat on the Board of Supervisors features a two-term incumbent facing two challengers — one of them frustrated by infighting among board members and the other aligned on several issues with the current board majority.

Mary Rickert of McArthur is seeking her third term on the board, while Win Carpenter and Corkey Harmon seek to unseat her.

Since two new members took seats on the board in districts 5 and 1 in 2023, Rickert has been in the minority on 3-2 votes on many key issues, such as whether to terminate a contract with Dominion Voting Systems and hiring a new public health officer and county counsel.

District 3 encompasses a large rural area of northeast Shasta County that includes Palo Cedro, Millville, Oak Run Burney, Fall River Mills and McArthur.

Here is a look at what the candidates say are the key issues facing the county.

Corkey Harmon

Harmon was raised in Shasta County and is the the owner and CEO of Mountain Gate Quarry, White Rock Trucking and Stimpel-Wiebelhaus Associates, an engineering and construction firm in Redding. He has not held public office before.

"I am running to make a difference to the quality of life in Shasta County. I am frustrated, as are many, to see the infighting among the board and our out-of-control crime and homelessness. I thought and prayed hard about running and came to the conclusion that I could not complain if I was not willing to stand up and affect change," Harmon said in written responses to questions from the Record Searchlight.

He said public safety, dealing with "rampant crime," addressing the homeless problem and expanding the county jail are his top priorities.

The county should apply for grants that are effective in solving the mental health and homeless problems, "but I don’t want the money to go towards enabling the homeless, but to help them to get out of their situation and become productive citizens. I would support our law enforcement professionals and work to provide the tools they need to make Shasta County a county with a reputation that is hard on crime so criminals will go elsewhere," he said.

He has "no big money backers" funding his campaign, but has been supported financially by "myself, friends and family."

Harmon reported on his election finance documents that he has personally loaned $25,000 to his campaign.

Mary Rickert

In addition to her previous two terms on the board, Rickert said she has also served on numerous local boards and commissions. She was also appointed by former Gov. Jerry Brown to serve on the California Board of Forestry.

She has bachelor's degrees in psychology and business management from Simpson University. Rickert and her husband own Prather Ranch Meat Co. They also operate a farm and ranch management business.

Rickert said she is seeking reelection because she is concerned about the future of the county, due to the influence of campaign donations from outside the county.

Over the past five years Reverge Anselmo of Connecticut has poured some $2 million into supporting the election campaigns of far-right candidates for the Board of Supervisors.

Anselmo developed Anselmo Vineyards near Shingletown, but was sued by the county for not obtaining building permits for construction on his property. Anselmo lost the court battle and moved out of the county, but he has since financially supported conservative supervisor candidates.

"It feels like Shasta County is at a crossroads in its history. This is the most important election ever in the history of the county. The county is being influenced by outside money and connections, which is driving this county to a situation where we may continue to lose valuable employees. This translates into less ability to provide the services we need to function as a county. I am truly concerned about the future of Shasta County, a place we all want to live and prosper," Rickert said in written responses to questions from the Record Searchlight.

In 2023, Rickert received $2,500 in donations, all of it from Wallner Enterprises. She also loaned her campaign $10,000. From Jan. 1, 2024 to Jan. 20, 2024, she received 56 contributions. The largest of them was $5,000 from Sierra Pacific Industries of Anderson.

From Feb. 1 to Feb. 12 she received 24 contributions totaling $12,325, according to campaign filings.

Win Carpenter

Carpenter has received donations indirectly from Anselmo. From July 1, 2023 to Dec. 13, 2023, Carpenter received $22,145 in campaign contributions, with $8,820 in nonmonetary contributions, according to campaign finance statements.

He reported more than 35 contributions of less than $1,000. He also received $40,472 in donations from the local Water Users political action committee, which received a $250,000 donation from Anselmo in 2023, according to campaign finance reports.

This year Carpenter, who is identified as Winferd Carpenter Jr. on his campaign filings, received a $5,500 donation from the Redding Rancheria, which operates Win River Casino.

The Record Searchlight attempted to reach Carpenter via email, a contact form on his website and Facebook Messenger, but he did not reply.

Carpenter's website says he was raised in McArthur and is a lifelong Shasta County resident.

He said he supports doing away with building impact fees and making the county a "charter county," an issue before voters on the March 5 ballot. He also supports looking into how the district attorney's office's distributed Zogg Fire court settlement funds paid to the county from Pacific Gas and Electric Company in 2023.

Among the other issues he cites on his website as important are "operating as a constitutional republic versus a democracy," a forensic audit of county departments, "fair and transparent elections with traceable and verifiable data," fixing and replacing county bridges and supervisors providing "line item budget approval" for all county departments.

