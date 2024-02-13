Here's where you can get a fish fry dinner in Greater Akron during Lent 2024

Fried fish and shrimp are ready to be served to patrons during the 2021 fish fry at the Polish American Club in Akron.

It's fish fry time in Northeast Ohio.

The Akron area offers plenty of options for people seeking meat-free dining options on Fridays throughout Lent. You can find fish fries at area churches, clubs, lodges and restaurants. Many offer carryout or drive-thru pickup options.

And if you're not a fan of fried fish, some places are offering baked fish. A few have other meat-free meals, such as scallops, shrimp, crab cakes, pierogi and salad. Some even have chicken tenders on the menu for the kiddos or those who simply don't like seafood.

Fish fries take place every Friday during the Lenten season unless otherwise noted.

Akron-area churches, clubs and lodges serving fish fry meals

Akron FOP Lodge No. 7: 5-8 p.m. Feb. 23, March 1, 8, 15 and 29. 2610 Ley Drive, Akron. 330-773-3032. Beer-battered pollock, pan-fried flounder or baked cod, $12 adults, $6 ages 10-and-younger. Extra pan-fried and beer-battered can be purchased for $2 per piece. Chicken tenders or shrimp dinners $8. All meals include choice of potato, coleslaw and rolls.

Ancient Order of Hibernians: 5-7 p.m. Feb. 16, Feb. 23, March 1, 8 and 22. 2000 Brown St., Akron. 330-724-2083. Six-ounce baked or fried cod; eight-piece shrimp; one-piece cod and four shrimp; chicken tenders for children. Prices range from $12-15. All dinners come with choice of two sides: baked potato, french fries, macaroni and cheese, hot rice, coleslaw, applesauce or cottage cheese. Carryout available. No phone orders.

Boy Scout Troop 382: 4:30-7 p.m. Feb. 23, Copley High School, 3807 Ridgewood Road, Copley. Choice of breaded lake perch, salmon or chicken tenders. French fries, cole slaw, applesauce. Dessert and beverage. Adults $15, children age 10 and under $10. For more information, call 330-701-0702.

German Family Society: 5:30-7:30 p.m., Feb. 16, Feb. 23 and March 1. 3871 Ranfield Rd, Brimfield Township. 330-813-0486, www.germanfamilysociety.com. Fried, hand-breaded, two-piece cod dinner with potatoes, green beans and coleslaw, $15. Children's cod dinner with green beans and applesauce, $7. Macaroni and cheese dinner with green beans and coleslaw, $8. Children's macaroni and cheese with green beans and applesauce, $5. All dinners include bread. Potato soup and homemade pastries, $3. Dine in and carryout (order inside club). Basket Raffle each week.

Knights of Columbus 3410: 4:30-7 p.m. 2055 Glenmount Ave., Akron. 330-773-3410 or kofc3410@gmail.com. Hall is open for dine-in. Dinner choices: Fried whitefish, baked cod, fried shrimp, seafood platter, chicken fingers. Choice of two sides: French fries, baked potato, coleslaw, macaroni & cheese, hot rice. Price range $10-15. Carryout available. Dessert and soft drinks available for purchase.

Knights of Columbus Stow/Hudson/Peninsula, Holy Family Parish: Dine in or carryout, 4:30-7 p.m. through March 22. 3179 Kent Road, Stow. 330-813-1144. Fried or baked cod or breaded shrimp with two side dishes. Sides include french fries, sweet potato tots, pierogi, green beans, rice, macaroni and cheese, coleslaw and applesauce. Also, a dinner roll is available for each dinner by request. $13 for adults, $7 for children. Pierogi, macaroni and cheese, or Altieri's Pizza dinners $11. $6 for a children's dinner. Online orders for take-out can be placed at kofcstowfishfry.com between 9 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. the Friday of the event and will be assigned a specific pickup time. Takeout orders can also be placed in person at Holy Family with payment at the time of pick-up.

Knights of Columbus Council Hall 3213: 4-6:30 p.m. through March 29. 148 Lyman St., Wadsworth. 330-334-0030. Alaskan Pollock with french fries, coleslaw, applesauce and tartar sauce. Adults $12, children $7.

Little Flower Catholic Parish Men's Club Fish Fry: 4:30-7 p.m. 2040 Diamond St. NE, Canton. Dine in or carryout (no phone orders). Two-piece fried or baked cod dinner with two sides, $12; eight fantail shrimp dinner with two sides, $12; four shrimp and one fish combo with two sides, $12; one piece fish dinner wih two sides, $9; four fantail shrimp dinner wih two sides, $9; children's mac & cheese dinner with one side, $7. Extra piece of fish, $3. Sides include applesauce, french fries, macaroni and cheese, coleslaw and green beans. Coffee and soft drinks included with dine-in orders only. Desserts sold separately. Credit cards accepted, $1 service fee.

Polish American Citizens Club: 4:30-8 p.m. 472 E. Glenwood Ave. (entrance on Dan Street), Akron. 330-253-0496. Choice of fried fish, baked cod, fried shrimp, kielbasa, chicken tenders or fried chicken wings. Each dinner also comes with bread and butter and your choice of two side dishes. Options for sides include salad, french fries, cabbage and noodles, coleslaw, cottage cheese, hot rice and applesauce. Dinner prices from $10 to $15. Additionally, indulge in homemade pierogi available at two for $3. For takeout orders, simply visit the entrance of the Polish American Club. No phone orders or reservations during Lent.

Queen of Heaven Church: 4:30-7 p.m. through March 22. Parish Life Center, 1800 Steese Road, Green. 330-896-2345 and www.queenofheavenparish.org. Dine in or carryout. fried or baked cod $12; three fish tacos $12; shrimp $14; combo shrimp/cod baked or fried $14; pierogies, or two slices pizza or macaroni and cheese $10. Children’s or seniors’ dinners are $10. All dinners are served with a glass of water, bread and butter, coffee/tea and include two hot sides selected from green beans, french fries, buttered red-skin potatoes, mixed vegetables, hot rice, macaroni and cheese or pierogi; and one cold side selected from applesauce or coleslaw. Only with dinners, extra sides: $2 each; fried fish $3 each; baked fish $7 each; shrimp $1 each; slice pizza $3 each. Soft drinks and desserts available for purchase. No phone orders.

Ralph Huff VFW Post No. 1062: 5-7:30 p.m. through March 29. 1581 Main St., Cuyahoga Falls. 330-929-9494. Dine in or carryout. Three-piece breaded perch dinner, $15; two-piece breaded perch dinner, $13. Three-piece chicken tenders or seven-piece shrimp dinner, $12. Combination platter (one fish, two chicken tenders, three shrimp), $15. All served with bread and choice of two sides (fries, salad, coleslaw, applesauce). Fish sandwich, $6. Extra fish, $3 a piece (limit two per dinner). Bake sale to support auxiliary. Cash preferred but credit card accepted. ATM onsite.

St. George Orthodox Church: 5-7 p.m. through March 29. 3204 Ridgewood Road, Fairlawn. Fried or baked fish or fried shrimp dinners, all include choice of three sides (coleslaw, rice, french fries, roasted vegetables or macaroni and cheese). Adults $15, ages 12 and younger $10. Pop, water and dessert available. Dine in or carryout.

St. Joseph Church/School: 5-7 p.m. through March 22. 2643 Waterloo Road, Randolph Township. Adult dinners $10-$15. Adult entrees: baked cod (8 ounces), fried pollock, six shrimp, or macaroni and cheese or combo meals of baked cod (4 ounces) with three shrimp or fried pollock and three shrimp. Child dinners $7- $10. Child entrees: baked cod (4 ounces), fried pollock, four shrimp, or macaroni & cheese or combo meals of baked cod with two shrimp or fried pollock and two shrimp. Adult dinners include entree, rolls, beverage, dessert, applesauce or coleslaw and choice of two sides (baked potato, rice pilaf, french fries, green beans or macaroni and cheese). Child dinners include entree, rolls, beverage, dessert, applesauce or coleslaw and choice of one side (baked potato, rice pilaf, french fries, green beans or macaroni & cheese. Extra fish or shrimp $8, extra side dish $3. Dine in, walk in or carryout. Online ordering and car-side pickup available- stjosephschoolrandolph.org

St. Mary Parish Men’s Club: 5-7:30 p.m. through March 22. 340 N. Main St., Hudson. 330-650-0722, ext. 244. A wide variety of Lenten seafood menu items, including beer-battered cod, lemon-pepper haddock, crab cakes, fried shrimp and salads. Sides and soups from pierogies to lobster bisque plus kid’s meals (pizza and mac and cheese). Full meals from $12.25 to $17. No phone orders. Online orders: seafood.stmaryhudson.cc

St. Nicholas Orthodox Church: 755 S. Cleveland Ave., Mogadore. Fish Fry Feb. 16 and March 29. Dine in 4:30-6 p.m. (last seating at 6 p.m.) or walk in to carry out. Beer-battered cod dinner or baked cod dinner served with jo-jo potatoes, hot sauce rice, tangy vinegar coleslaw and tartar sauce $16. Homemade sides $5: pierogi, halushki, rice pudding, Easter Paska breads. Pre-order and pay online at marketplace.stnickoca.org Last order taken 8 p.m. the night before. Need help placing an order? Call 330-289-7068.

St. Philips Episcopal Church: 4-7 p.m. Feb. 16 and March 15. 1130 Mercer Ave., Akron. 330-535-7295. Dinners include fish, tilapia, catfish and whiting, and sides coleslaw, green beans, baked beans, cake and water. Cost is $15.

St. Vincent de Paul Parish: 5:30-7:30 p.m. through March 22. 17 S. Maple St., Akron. All meals include one entree, two sides, saladand a dessert. Main entrees are beer-battered fried cod, baked cod, pierogies or fish tacos. Shrimp tacos will also be served weeks 2, 4 and 6. Sides include macaroni and cheese, green beans, coleslaw, pierogies or french fries. Choice of a homemade dessert. Children will have an option for cheese pizza. $17 for adults, $13 for seniors (age 60 and older) and $10 for children.

Slovak J Club: 4:30-7 p.m. through March 29. 485 Morgan Ave., Akron. 330-786-9972 (after 3 p.m.). All-you-can-eat fried fish $15. Baked cod dinners (two pieces), must be preordered by Wednesday each week after 3 p.m., includes all-you-can-eat fried fish and sides for $20. All dinners include macaroni and cheese, fries, haluski, hot rice, coleslaw and bread. Five-piece chicken tenders with all sides $12. Three-piece chicken tenders with sides (ages 10 and under) $8. Carryout available.

Tadmor Shrine Center: 5-7:30 p.m. through April 5. 3000 Krebs Drive, Akron. 330-644-8494. All-you-can-eat buffet featuring Alaskan pollock, french fries, apple sauce, coleslaw and rolls. Shrimp or chicken dinners also available. Free coffee, tea, punch and water. Cash bar available. $16 per person. Ages 6-12 $8. Ages 5 and younger eat free. Fresh pie slices $3 or two for $5.

Greater Akron restaurants offering Lent fish fry meals

The Boulevard: 2-8 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Fridays. 435 Chestnut Blvd., Cuyahoga Falls. 330-208-6599. Three-piece lake perch dinners with two sides, $17.99; five piece $20.99. Special hours Ash Wednesday, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Coventry Diner: 3333 Manchester Road, Akron. 330-644-7933. All-you-can-eat fish fry Wednesdays and Fridays from 11 a.m­­-7 p.m. during Lent. Fish with french fries and coleslaw, $14; fish with fries, clams and coleslaw, $15; fish with fries, shrimp and coleslaw, $16. Other Lent specials will include clam chowder, shrimp dinners and surf and turf.

The Original Peppe & Luigi's Restaurant: 240 5th Street SE, Barberton. 330-745-1121 or 330-745-1122. Currently offering take-out counter service only. Fish specials every Friday during Lent, starting Ash Wednesday 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Shrimp dinner: breaded and deep-fried, medium-sized shrimp (15-22 shrimp per dinner), with french fries and coleslaw. Flounder dinner with jo-jo potatoes and tossed salad. Fish sandwich with french fries. Beer-battered haddock with jo-jo potatoes and coleslaw. Dinners $14.99 each. Diners can substitute french fries with jo-jo potatoes or onion rings. Also offered are hot rice, cottage cheese and applesauce as substitutions for the coleslaw.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Lenten fish fry 2024 locations in and around Akron