Here's where the highest-priced homes on the South Shore sold in 2023

The priciest homes sold on the South Shore in 2023 didn't necessarily stick to one script.

Some were new construction while others boasted over a century of history. Several had waterfront views and a few stuck to the sprawling suburbs.

But a trend did emerge when dissecting the most expensive real estate transactions from last year: Hingham and Duxbury are where the money is at.

The 10 most expensive single-family homes on the South Shore were all in Plymouth County, where 4,165 single-family homes were sold in 2023. That's a nearly 22% decrease in the number of sales compared to the previous year, but the median sale price went up roughly 5% over that period to $560,000. The median sale price of a home on this Top 10 list was $3.875 million.

Here's a look at the South Shore's 10 most expensive single-family homes sold last year, using information provided by The Warren Group, real estate listings and local government property records.

The property at 35 Bradford Road in Duxbury sold on Feb. 3, 2023, for $5.8 million.

35 Bradford Road, Duxbury, $5.8 million

The most expensive home sold on the South Shore last year was this Colonial-style house. The 5,959-square-foot home on 1.44 acres was built in 2014 with five bedrooms, four full bathrooms and two half-baths, property records show.

Its location in the Standish Shore neighborhood offers private beach access and panoramic ocean views. The property has an in-ground pool and a three-car garage.

Buyers Michael and Meredith Sicilia bought the home from Rockland Trust Co. on Feb. 3. The previous sale occurred in 2019 for $5.4 million.

132 Martins Lane, Hingham, $5 million

To find the “end of the world,” buyers Derek and Merissa Rice didn’t have to go far.

This house is on 2.13 acres next to the entrance to World’s End. The home sits near a cliffside, overlooking Hingham Harbor and the Boston skyline. It has its own tidal dock and an indoor pool with a unique cathedral ceiling.

The 4,852-square-foot home was built in 1975 in the Cape Cod style, according to the listing. There are four bedrooms and 4½ baths. The original owner bought the property for $95,000 in 1976.

The Rices made the purchase Feb. 13 from the realty trust associated with Heidi Lehner, the daughter of the previous owner.

The property at 13 Martins Cove Road in Hingham sold on Sept. 6, 2023, for $4.8 million.

13 Martins Cove Road, Hingham, $4.8 million

Less than a half mile away is this 4,596-square-foot home with four bedrooms and 5½ bathrooms. The property was built in 2006 in the Nantucket style, with weathered gray shingles and a pitched roof typical of the island.

The home has unique characteristics, such as a bar in the shape of a boat’s bow, a putting green with a view of Hingham Harbor and an in-ground saltwater pool. There’s also a gas fire pit on the patio and a half-court.

Thomas Lavin and Ann Fogarty bought the property Sept. 6 from Benjamin and Jennifer Gannett. The home was last sold in 2017 for $3.8 million.

2 Merrill St., Hingham, $4.775 million

At nearly 7,000 square feet, this home is the largest on this list.

The five-bedroom home with five full bathrooms and two half-baths is also one of the oldest. Constructed in 1875, the house has seen some upgrades in its 150-year history, including a virtual golf simulator and outdoor putting green. There’s also a half-court and a wraparound porch that offers views of Hingham Harbor.

Ali J. and Cristina J. Mirshekari bought the home from Brett and Katherine Holmgren on Aug. 3. The property was last sold in 2015 for $2.45 million.

50 Lincoln St., Hingham, $4.25 million

This Lincoln Historic District home built in 1840 is the oldest on this list. It was constructed in the Federal style of architecture, according to the listing, a design marked by elements of symmetry and subtle ornateness concentrated around the entrance.

The 4,984-square-foot house has eight bedrooms and 3½ bathrooms and sits on just under 1 acre of land. The home also has parquet and pine floors, period molding and a butler’s pantry.

William and Christine Meara III bought the home from Curt and Katherine Morley on June 14. The previous sale occurred in 2005 for $2.195 million.

The property at 160 Otis St. in Hingham sold on July 28, 2023, for $3.5 million.

160 Otis St., Hingham, $3.5 million

Situated in the Crow Point neighborhood, this Colonial-style home has views of Hingham Harbor. But if that’s not enough water, it has its own heated saltwater pool.

There are four bedrooms in the 4,098-square foot home with three full bathrooms and two half-baths. It was originally built in 1959 but has been “tastefully restored,” according to the listing.

Anita Sabatino bought the home on July 28 from Daniel Platt. The home previously sold in 2022 for $3.225 million.

The property at 20 Middle St. in Hingham sold on Aug. 18, 2023, for $3.44 million.

20 Middle St., Hingham, $3.44 million

This Colonial-style home built in 1920 is primed for Independence Day celebrations: It’s located right along Hingham’s annual Fourth of July parade route.

The property features five bedrooms and 5½ bathrooms as well as a stone fire pit, a butler’s pantry, a wood-paneled study and an exercise room. It has 4,874 square feet of living space, according to property records.

Nauset Building LLC bought the home from Robert and Nancy Gray on Aug. 18. Less than a month later, the home was transferred to 20 Middle Street LLC. Both limited liability companies are associated with a Palm Beach, Florida, address and Dr. Stephen F. Sullivan, an ophthalmologist who founded Eye Health Vision Centers, according to the Palm Beach Daily News.

The property at 170 Otis St. in Hingham sold on Sept. 8, 2023, for $3.25 million.

170 Otis St., Hingham, $3.25 million

Appearing as if the middle chunk of the roof had been plucked out, this home has a unique, custom-designed rooftop deck that offers panoramic views of World’s End and Boston Light.

Built in 2016, the house is in the Crow Point neighborhood. It has 3,874 square feet, four bedrooms and 3½ bathrooms.

Robert Kaplan bought the home Sept. 8 from Shaun P. Quilty. The property had been purchased in 2016 for $799,000, the same year permits for demolition and new construction were issued.

The property at 240 Lazell St. in Hingham sold on Oct. 13, 2023, for $3.25 million.

240 Lazell St., Hingham, $3.25 million

Tied for the eighth-most expensive home sale in 2023, this home built in 2019 is the newest on the list.

The house was designed by Sally Weston, a local architect who specializes in traditional residential architecture. It has 5,104 square feet, five bedrooms and 4½ bathrooms. Other features include a butler’s pantry, a family room with a cathedral ceiling, a wood-burning fireplace and a mahogany deck.

Devon and Todd Faiella bought the home from James Robichaud and South Pleasant Street Realty Trust on Oct. 13. The property was last sold in 2007 for $875,000.

5 Cable Hill Way, Duxbury, $3.2 million

This beachfront home was built in 1974. It has 1,639 square feet of living space with three bedrooms and 2½ bathrooms, property records show. The home is built in a raised-ranch style.

Harry S. Miller and 70 Armstrong Realty Trust bought the property July 21 from Francis Chiminiello. The property was last sold in 1983 for $233,000.

Hannah Morse covers growth and development for The Patriot Ledger. Contact her at hmorse@patriotledger.com.

