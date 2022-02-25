Here's where homicides have occurred in Columbus

The Dispatch tracks data from Columbus police regarding where homicides have taken place and about the victims, regularly updated by Dispatch reporters and available for search.

The three deadliest years in the history of Columbus took place in 2017, 2020 and 2021, which set a record for violent deaths at 205.

Columbus crime reporting: Meet The Dispatch's Bethany Bruner

Find out about homicides in your neighborhood.

See where homicides in Columbus have happened

Search the Columbus homicide database

How the homicide data is collected

This database and map contain information for every homicide committed in the city of Columbus since 2017. The database shows the name, age and gender of each victim, as well as the cause of their death and the location where the homicide took place and/or the victim was found.

There is the possibility that information provided by police is not accurate or has not been updated to reflect information that may have changed over time. Please contact bbruner@dispatch.com or newsroom@dispatch.com to provide additional information for The Dispatch to confirm.

The Dispatch has compiled this data from Columbus police press releases and yearly summaries compiled internally by police to track homicides. It is updated regularly with the most recent homicides and the information available.

This map and database are meant to provide more information than might be found in a traditional news story, as well as provide historical context, for homicides that occurred within Columbus. The map and database do not include information about homicides investigated by the Franklin County Sheriff's office or suburban police departments.

In February 2022, Columbus police unveiled a website with information on unsolved homicides. Information about cases, including photographs of the victims, is available to view, as well as information about how to contact detectives investigating the case.

Anyone with information about any unsolved homicide is asked to call detectives at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Columbus, Ohio, homicides map and database