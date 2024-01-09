Here's where Livingston County's noteworthy court cases stand

LIVINGSTON COUNTY — Several notable court cases are pending in Livingston County.

Here's where they stand:

44th Circuit Court

Scott Holloway has a motion hearing scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 11, and a final settlement conference scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 23, before Chief Judge Michael Hatty. Holloway, 55, was charged in January 2022 with four counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct involving a minor under the age of 13. Police say the alleged acts took place between 1993 and 2005 when Holloway lived in Putnam Township.

Thomas Paul Flanders is scheduled for a pretrial hearing in circuit court on Friday, Jan. 12, before Hatty. Flanders, 39, of Howell, is charged with three counts of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material and two counts of using a computer to commit a crime.

Reese Hammie has a pretrial hearing scheduled for Friday, Jan. 12, before Judge Miriam Cavanaugh. Hammie has been charged with one count of open murder and one count of witness bribing/intimidating/interfering. Hammie, 22, is accused of killing Michigan State University student Oghenevwede (Wede) Okagbare in August 2023.

Hammie is also charged with first-degree home invasion, assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, and domestic violence in a separate case. In a third case, Hammie was sentenced to 93 days in jail after being found guilty of four counts of domestic violence in November in 53rd District Court.

Tonya Lacey has a pretrial hearing scheduled for Friday, Jan. 19, before Cavanaugh. Lacey, 42, is charged with second-degree child abuse after her two-year-old child gained access to an unsecured firearm in Howell and accidentally shot himself. Lacey was bound over to circuit court on Nov. 1.

Five women were charged in connection to an organized retail theft incident at Ulta Beauty in Green Oak Township in January 2023. Tirezah Scott, 51, was sentenced to 17-40 years in the Michigan Department of Corrections last month. Shanel Webster, 30, was sentenced to 25-60 years in the Michigan Department of Corrections on Jan. 4.

The remaining defendants are scheduled to be sentenced on the following dates:

Laronda Chase, 26 — Thursday, Jan. 25, before Hatty

Kari Williams, 28 — Thursday, Jan. 25, before Hatty

Joya Williams, 37 — Thursday, Feb. 1, before Hatty

Mark Burgaj has a pretrial hearing Friday, Feb. 9, before Hatty. Burgaj, 30, is charged with aggravated stalking and second-degree arson. Burgaj was charged after a February fire on Fieldcrest Drive in Green Oak Township.

Zachary Lally is due back in court for a final settlement conference Friday, Feb. 16, before Hatty. Lally, 25, is charged with four counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct causing personal injury and one count each of second-degree criminal sexual conduct causing injury and assault with intent to commit sexual penetration. A jury convicted Lally on the charges in March 2020, but he was granted a new trial in March 2021.

Robert Albert is due back in court for a review hearing on Thursday, March 14. Albert, 37, of Fenton, was charged with one count of second-degree murder, one count of operating while intoxicated causing death, and one count of operating while intoxicated causing serious injury. Police say Albert was involved in a two-vehicle crash in September 2022 in Tyrone Township. A 46-year-old Fenton woman died, and her 48-year-old male passenger was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

Subscribe: Get unlimited access to our local coverage

48th District Court

The next hearing for Jordan Worrall in 48th District Court in Bloomfield Hills hasn't been scheduled. Worrall is charged with malicious use of telecommunications services, false report or threat of terrorism, and using a computer to commit a crime. Worrall, 32, of New Hudson, is accused of running from police after missing a court date and posting threats to his court-appointed attorney and judge on social media.

Washtenaw County Trial Court

James Lee Trussell was bound over from 14A-1 District Court to Washtenaw County Trial Court in November. Trussell, 19, was charged with homicide-open murder after the fatal stabbing of Ari Clarke, 22, in July in Ypsilanti. Clarke was a graduate of Howell High School. Trussell has a pretrial hearing Wednesday, Jan. 31.

— Contact reporter Evan Sasiela at esasiela@livingstondaily.com. Follow him on Twitter @SalsaEvan.

This article originally appeared on Livingston Daily: Here's where Livingston County's noteworthy court cases stand