Here's where Livingston County's noteworthy court cases stand

LIVINGSTON COUNTY — Several notable court cases are pending in Livingston County.

Here's where they stand:

44th Circuit Court

Scott Holloway has a motion hearing scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 22, before Chief Judge Michael Hatty. Holloway, 55, was charged in January 2022 with four counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct involving a minor under the age of 13. Police say the alleged acts took place between 1993 and 2005 when Holloway lived in Putnam Township.

Tonya Lacey has a pretrial hearing scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 29, before Judge Miriam Cavanaugh. Lacey, 42, is charged with second-degree child abuse after her two-year-old child gained access to an unsecured firearm in Howell and accidentally shot himself. Lacey was bound over to circuit court on Nov. 1.

Thomas Paul Flanders is scheduled to be sentenced on Thursday, March 14, before Hatty. Flanders, 39, of Howell, is charged with three counts of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material and two counts of using a computer to commit a crime.

Robert Albert is due back in court for a review hearing on March 14. Albert, 37, of Fenton, was charged with one count of second-degree murder, one count of operating while intoxicated causing death, and one count of operating while intoxicated causing serious injury.

Police say Albert was involved in a two-vehicle crash in September 2022 in Tyrone Township. A 46-year-old Fenton woman died, and her 48-year-old male passenger was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

Mark Burgaj has a hearing scheduled for April 15 before Hatty. Burgaj, 30, is charged with aggravated stalking and second-degree arson. Burgaj was charged after a fire on Fieldcrest Drive in Green Oak Township.

Reese Hammie has a pretrial hearing scheduled for April 19 before Cavanaugh. Hammie has been charged with one count of open murder and one count of witness bribing/intimidating/interfering. Hammie, 22, is accused of killing Michigan State University student Oghenevwede (Wede) Okagbare in August 2023.

Hammie is also charged with first-degree home invasion, assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, and domestic violence in a separate case. In a third case, Hammie was sentenced to 93 days in jail after being found guilty of four counts of domestic violence in November in 53rd District Court.

Zachary Lally is due back in court for a pretrial hearing on May 31 before Hatty. Lally, 25, is charged with four counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct causing personal injury and one count each of second-degree criminal sexual conduct causing injury and assault with intent to commit sexual penetration. A jury convicted Lally on the charges in March 2020, but he was granted a new trial in March 2021.

53rd District Court

Melissa Borden is scheduled to appear for a probable cause conference on March 28 before Judge Daniel Bain. Borden, 50, is charged with abandonment/cruelty to 25 or more animals. Borden is the owner of The Devoted Barn, a program of Ortonville-based nonprofit Devoted Friends Animal Society.

The Devoted Barn kept a variety of farm animals on vacant land on Foley Road east of Hartland Road near Majestic View Drive in Tyrone Township. On Jan. 18, deputies seized and relocated 64 animals, including sheep, goats, pigs, donkeys and an alpaca.

48th District Court

The next hearing for Jordan Worrall in 48th District Court in Bloomfield Hills hasn't been scheduled. Worrall is charged with malicious use of telecommunications services, false report or threat of terrorism, and using a computer to commit a crime. Worrall, 32, of New Hudson, is accused of running from police after missing a court date and posting threats to his court-appointed attorney and judge on social media.

Washtenaw County Trial Court

James Lee Trussell was bound over from 14A-1 District Court to Washtenaw County Trial Court in November. Trussell, 19, was charged with homicide-open murder after the fatal stabbing of Ari Clarke, 22, in July in Ypsilanti. Clarke was a graduate of Howell High School. Trussell has a pretrial hearing set for Wednesday, Feb. 21.

This article originally appeared on Livingston Daily: Here's where Livingston County's noteworthy court cases stand