Here's where Livingston County's noteworthy court cases stand

LIVINGSTON COUNTY — Several notable court cases are still pending in Livingston County.

Here are expected court dates:

44th Circuit Court

Mark Burgaj has a pretrial hearing scheduled for Friday, Dec. 1, before Chief Judge Michael Hatty. Burgaj, 29, is charged with aggravated stalking and second-degree arson. Burgaj was charged after a February fire on Fieldcrest Drive in Green Oak Township.

Tonya Lacey has a pretrial hearing scheduled for Friday, Dec. 8, before Judge Miriam Cavanaugh. Lacey is charged with second-degree child abuse after her two-year-old child was killed after gaining access to an unsecured firearm in June in Howell. Lacey was bound over to circuit court on Nov. 1.

Robert Albert is due back in court for a review hearing on Thursday, Dec. 14. Albert, 37, of Fenton, was charged with one count of second-degree murder, one count of operating while intoxicated causing death and one count of operating while intoxicated causing serious injury. Police say Albert was involved in a two-vehicle crash in September 2022 in Tyrone Township. A 46-year-old Fenton woman died in the crash, and her 48-year-old male passenger was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

Scott Holloway has a motion hearing scheduled for Jan. 11, 2024, and a final settlement conference scheduled for Feb. 23, 2024, before Hatty. Holloway, 55, was charged in January 2022 with four counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct involving a minor under the age of 13. Police say the alleged acts took place between 1993 and 2005 when Holloway lived in Putnam Township.

Thomas Paul Flanders is scheduled for a pretrial hearing in circuit court on Jan. 12, 2024, before Hatty. Flanders, 39, of Howell, is charged with three counts of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material and two counts of using a computer to commit a crime.

Five women were charged for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars of products from Ulta Beauty in Green Oak Township in January. The defendants and their next court dates are as follows:

Tirezah Scott — Sentencing scheduled for Dec. 7

Joya Williams — Final settlement conference scheduled for Dec. 8

Shanel Webster — Final settlement conference scheduled for Dec. 8

Laronda Chase — Sentencing scheduled for Jan. 25, 2024

Kari Williams — Sentencing scheduled for Jan. 25, 2024

53rd District Court

Reese Hammie has a preliminary examination Thursday, Dec. 20, before Judge Shauna Murphy. Hammie has been charged with one count of open murder and one count of witness bribing/intimidating/interfering.

Hammie, 22, is accused of killing Michigan State University student Oghenevwede (Wede) Okagbare in August. Hammie also has a preliminary examination Dec. 8 in a second case in which he's charged with one count of first-degree home invasion and domestic violence. Hammie is charged with four counts of domestic violence in a third case. A pre-trial hearing in that case is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 27.

52-1 District Court

The next court hearing for Jordan Worrall in 52nd District Court in Novi has not been scheduled. Worrall is charged with malicious use of telecommunications services. Worrall, 31, of New Hudson, is accused of running from police after missing a court date and posting threats to his court-appointed attorney and judge on social media. Judge Travis Reeds recused himself from the case in July. Judge Robert Bondy is now the judge of record in the case.

Washtenaw County Trial Court

James Lee Trussell was bound over from 14A-1 District Court to Washtenaw County Trial Court earlier in November. Trussell, 19, was charged with homicide-open murder after the fatal stabbing of Ari Clarke, 22, in July in Ypsilanti. Clarke was a graduate of Howell High School.

