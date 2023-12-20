Here's where to go Saturday for a no-cost 'Texas-style' Christmas meal
Looking for a no-cost Christmas meal and community celebration?
H-E-B’s Feast of Sharing returns to the American Bank Center on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with its annual helping of Texas-styled fare.
As part of a largescale coordination effort, the Corpus Christi Regional Transportation Authority will offer free shuttle service from its Staples Street station to the event, according to a city of Corpus Christi news release.
In all, more than 340,000 meals are served in cities across the state and Mexico as part of the Feast of Sharing initiatives, according to H-E-B’s website. Corpus Christi is listed as one of 11 cities in Texas that will benefit from the December festivities.
