Here's where to go Saturday for a no-cost 'Texas-style' Christmas meal

Looking for a no-cost Christmas meal and community celebration?

H-E-B’s Feast of Sharing returns to the American Bank Center on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with its annual helping of Texas-styled fare.

As part of a largescale coordination effort, the Corpus Christi Regional Transportation Authority will offer free shuttle service from its Staples Street station to the event, according to a city of Corpus Christi news release.

In this archive photo, volunteers fill plates with food at the American Bank Center for the H-E-B Feast of Sharing event on Dec. 23, 2022, in Corpus Christi, Texas. (Credit: Angela Piazza/Caller-Times)

In all, more than 340,000 meals are served in cities across the state and Mexico as part of the Feast of Sharing initiatives, according to H-E-B’s website. Corpus Christi is listed as one of 11 cities in Texas that will benefit from the December festivities.

