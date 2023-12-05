Here's where to see Santa on the Eastern Shore, how to track his flight on Christmas Eve

Before Santa Claus begins his journey from the North Pole, delivering neatly wrapped presents to be opened on Christmas day by each good boy and girl, he is headed first to the Eastern Shore.

Here's where to go this year to catch a glimpse of the famous Father Christmas, on Christmas Eve in the night sky and around the Eastern Shore before then.

NORAD Santa Tracker charts his Christmas Eve course

What path does Santa's red sleigh take on Christmas Eve?

The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) holds the answer to that question.

Twenty-four hours a day, 365 days a year, NORAD tracks everything that flies in and around North America in defense of the nation's homelands. However, on Dec. 24, NORAD has the very special mission of also tracking the one and only Santa Claus.

This year, children may track Santa's flight around the world through Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram, as well as online at NoradSanta.org. From now until Christmas, children have the opportunity to learn about Santa, his magic sleigh, the timeless holiday traditions and much more.

Airman 1st Class Megan Mills, left, and Tech. Sgt. Kriston Brown participate in a Santa tracking exercise at the Eastern Air Defense Sector on Dec. 16. Mills and Brown were prepping for Christmas Eve, when EADS will support the North American Aerospace Defense Command's (NORAD) Santa tracking operation.

Where to see Santa Claus around the Eastern Shore of Maryland

Berlin

This month, stop by Berlin for a chance to meet Father Christmas at Kringle Cottage, located on Artisans Green next to Honey Water Candles. Kringle Cottage will remain open to visitors from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays from Dec. 2-23.

After visiting Santa, gather your friends and loved ones together for a free horse-drawn carriage ride through town. Carriage rides, located on Pitts Street lining up down the alley, are available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays and Sunday from Dec. 2-23.

Santa is ready to go on his trip through Virginia's Eastern Shore.

Pocomoke City

Santa Claus is coming to town — by boat! After indulging in the Delmarva Discovery Museum's special Santa's Train Wonderland display, created by the Pocomoke Train Club and other members of the Pocomoke City community, be sure to keep an eye out for Saint Nicholas himself.

Santa is expected to make a special appearance by boat on the dock of Cypress Park on Sunday, Dec. 17, from 1 to 3 p.m. People of all ages and families of all sizes are welcome to stop by to witness the magic of Santa as he spreads some holiday cheer.

Pittsville

Pittsville will welcome Santa Claus to town on Saturday, Dec. 9, when he will meet with the local children, hear about their Christmas wishes and delight in a hot dog lunch. The event will be held from noon to 2 p.m. at the Town Hall, located at 7505 Gumboro Road, and lunch will be held in the Commissioners meeting room.

Santa Claus will be present alongside his legendary partner in crime, Mrs. Claus, as well as their energetic elves, who will assist the pair in handing out presents and serving lunch to attendees. All are invited to attend this year's "Christmas Hot Dogs with Santa" event at no charge. That's right — it's all on Kris Kringle.

Eden

Santa and Mrs. Claus ride the Berlin Fire Department Fire engine to end the annual Berlin Christmas Parade, Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019.

Santa Claus is headed even further inland, and he wants to meet you. The holly, jolly man in red will join the town of Eden for a hearty breakfast — featuring pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, scrapple, toast, fruit, juice, coffee and more — before sitting down to hear what each good boy and girl wants for Christmas.

Santa is expected to make his appearance on Saturday, Dec. 9, from 7:30 to 10 a.m. at the Allen Community Hall, located at 26575 Collins Wharf Road in Eden. The price is $10 for adults, $6 for children 6–12, and $4 for children under 6. Proceeds benefit the restoration and educational efforts of the Allen Historical Society.

