Here's where the small cabin stolen from an Up North property was recovered

A northern Michigan stolen cabin has been recovered by Michigan State Police.

A small brown cabin with a white door and metal roof reported stolen from a northern Michigan property has been recovered.

The Houghton Lake Post of the Michigan State Police located the cabin March 15, according to a news release.

The cabin was found using leads and tips from the public at a residence in Orange Township located in Kalkaska County, MLive.com reported. Orange Township, according to Google Maps, is an area north from where the cabin was reported stolen.

A photo released by Michigan State Police shows some damage to the cabin. Plywood covers the entryway to the cabin. Yellow caution tape surrounds the cabin. The metal roof also shows some damage.

The owner of the cabin reported it stolen in February. The 12-foot-by-28-foot cabin was last seen between Nov. 18 and Dec. 16 set on County Road 571 in Coldsprings Township, also in Kalkaska County.

When the cabin was reported stolen, Trooper Matthew Scott, who was investigating the case told the Free Press then the cabin's owner, lived in it for a couple of years until he left it to take up residence somewhere else, recently reported the 12-foot-by-28-foot structure missing, but he's unsure what happened to it or why anyone would want to steal it.

Two suspects are believed to be involved with the theft, according to reports, and the case is still being investigated.

