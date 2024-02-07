Here's who's on your ballot in Vanderburgh County for the upcoming May primary

EVANSVILLE — Here are the people who have filed to run for office in the upcoming May 7 primary election.

Candidates can register through Friday, Feb. 9, so this list may be updated.

Voters must be registered by April 8 to vote in the primary, and absentee voting begins April 9. On primary election day, the polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 7.

Vanderburgh County Circuit Court Clerk

Dottie Thomas (R)

Vanderburgh County Treasurer

Brian Gerth (R)

Vanderburgh County Coroner

Bryan Underwood (R)

Keith Mosby Jr. (D)

Vanderburgh County Surveyor

Linda Freeman (R)

Vanderburgh County Commissioner, District 1

Mike Goebel (D)

Vanderburgh County Commissioner, District 3

Cheryl Musgrave (R) (Incumbent)

Hope Fussner (D)

Vanderburgh County Council, At-Large

Joe Kiefer II (R)

Jill Hahn (R) (Incumbent)

Ed Bassemier (R)

Bob Deig (D)

Dustin Stephens (D)

Vanderburgh County Recorder

Russ Lloyd Jr. (R)

State Representative, District 76

Wendy McNamara (R) (Incumbent)

State Representative, District 77

Alex Burton (D)

State Representative, District 78

Tim O'Brien (R) (Incumbent)

State Senator District 50

Vaneta Becker (R) (Incumbent)

U.S. Representative, Indiana District 8

Jon Shrock (R)

Jeremey Heath (R)

Mark Messmer (R)

Richard Moss (R)

Kristi Risk (R)

Dominick Jack Kavanaugh (R)

Erik Hurt (D)

Governor, Indiana

Suzanne Crouch (R)

Eric Doden (R)

Mike Braun (R)

Curtis Hill (R)

Jamie Reitenour (R)

Jennifer McCormick (D)

U.S. Senator, Indiana

Valerie McCray (D)

Jim Banks (R)

John Rust (R)

President of the United States

Joe Biden (D) (Incumbent)

Donald Trump (R)

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: Here's who's filed to run in Vanderburgh County for the May primary