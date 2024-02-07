Here's who's on your ballot in Vanderburgh County for the upcoming May primary
EVANSVILLE — Here are the people who have filed to run for office in the upcoming May 7 primary election.
Candidates can register through Friday, Feb. 9, so this list may be updated.
Voters must be registered by April 8 to vote in the primary, and absentee voting begins April 9. On primary election day, the polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 7.
Vanderburgh County Circuit Court Clerk
Dottie Thomas (R)
Vanderburgh County Treasurer
Brian Gerth (R)
Vanderburgh County Coroner
Bryan Underwood (R)
Keith Mosby Jr. (D)
Vanderburgh County Surveyor
Linda Freeman (R)
Vanderburgh County Commissioner, District 1
Mike Goebel (D)
Vanderburgh County Commissioner, District 3
Cheryl Musgrave (R) (Incumbent)
Hope Fussner (D)
Vanderburgh County Council, At-Large
Joe Kiefer II (R)
Jill Hahn (R) (Incumbent)
Ed Bassemier (R)
Bob Deig (D)
Dustin Stephens (D)
Vanderburgh County Recorder
Russ Lloyd Jr. (R)
State Representative, District 76
Wendy McNamara (R) (Incumbent)
State Representative, District 77
Alex Burton (D)
State Representative, District 78
Tim O'Brien (R) (Incumbent)
State Senator District 50
Vaneta Becker (R) (Incumbent)
U.S. Representative, Indiana District 8
Jon Shrock (R)
Jeremey Heath (R)
Mark Messmer (R)
Richard Moss (R)
Kristi Risk (R)
Dominick Jack Kavanaugh (R)
Erik Hurt (D)
Governor, Indiana
Suzanne Crouch (R)
Eric Doden (R)
Mike Braun (R)
Curtis Hill (R)
Jamie Reitenour (R)
Jennifer McCormick (D)
U.S. Senator, Indiana
Valerie McCray (D)
Jim Banks (R)
John Rust (R)
President of the United States
Joe Biden (D) (Incumbent)
Donald Trump (R)
This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: Here's who's filed to run in Vanderburgh County for the May primary