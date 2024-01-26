Here's who's filed for primary election so far in St. Joe County

A sign shows people where to go to vote Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023, at the Charles Black Community Center voting center on West Washington Street in South Bend.

More candidates have officially filed paperwork to run for election in this spring’s primary election in St. Joseph County since The Tribune’s last report as of Jan. 18-19.

These latest filings are as of Jan. 25. This doesn’t include all of the races where candidates have filed — only those with new filings. You can read more about the others in The Tribune story that ran in print on Jan. 21 and that is available online.

Filings as of Jan. 18-19, 2024

In Indiana, candidates can file until noon Feb. 9.

St. Joseph County offices

∎ Probate court judge

Loris Patrick Zappia (R)

Jason Cichowicz (D)

∎ Commissioner District 3

Maggie DeMaegd (R)

Previously filed: Tony Hazen (R), Tom McCormick (R)

∎ County council District I

Mark Root (R)

Tami Springer (D)

∎ County Recorder

Candace Brown (R)

Previously filed: Sharon Banicki (D), Carolyn Topolski (D)

∎ County Surveyor

Derek Dieter (R)

Indiana General Assembly

∎ Senate District 8

Spencer England (R)

Previously filed: Michael Bohacek (R), Joe Layne (R)

∎ Senate District 10

Tim Swager (D)

Previously filed: David Niezgodski (D)

∎ House District 7

Timothy J. Jaycox (R)

∎ House District 8

Ryan Dvorak (D)

∎ House District 21

Timothy Wesco (R)

