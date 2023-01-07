Here's who's leading the Plainfield Board of Education in 2023

PLAINFIELD -The city Board of Education has welcomed three board members and unanimously elected Hanae M. Wyatt as president and Sarah B. Virgo as vice president at its annual reorganization meeting at Plainfield High School.

"It is an honor to be elected as your next president of the Plainfield Board of Education," Wyatt said. "I will continue to represent only the best interest of the Plainfield Public School District as I lead the Board diligently to meet the needs of the children head-on."

Wyatt also congratulated outgoing President Josely M. Castro for her exemplary job as president of the board.

The Plainfield Board of Education welcomed three board members and unanimously elected Hanae M. Wyatt (right) as president and Sarah B. Virgo (left) as vice president, at the 2023 reorganization meeting held at Plainfield High School.

Virgo also thanked the members for their confidence in her by selecting her as vice president.

"I take your vote very seriously and with great responsibility, as well as all the votes that come before this Board," Virgo said. "This is something I am honored to do and I look forward to continuing the work we have done thus far, and to continue working on vast improvements to the district."

During the meeting, the oath of office was administered by the Acting Business Administrator/Board Secretary, Cameron E. Cox, to W. Pat Hembree, elected to a second term, and new members ShonTé Smith and Azim A. Gray, who were elected in November.

Smith, a 2011 graduate of Plainfield Public Schools, author and community advocate, thanked the members of the public for electing her to the Board and for having confidence in her ability to serve.

"I am looking forward to working with the Board on behalf of the children," she said.

Three board members, W. Pat Hembree (right), elected to a second term, and new members ShonTé Smith (left) and Azim A. Gray (enter), who were elected in November, were sworn in at Plainfield's 2023 Board of Education reorganization meeting held at Plainfield High School Tuesday.

Gray, who works in the business industry, said he looks "forward to working closely with this board."

Smith and Gray will replace Lynn Anderson-Person and Carmencita T. Pile, both of whom served the district for the last six years.

Superintendent of Schools Rashon K. Hasan thanked the outgoing members for their service to the district.

The Plainfield Public School District employs more than 1,600 staff members and serves more than 8,400 students at 14 schools and nine contracted daycare centers.

