Here's who's running to represent Northern Colorado at the state capitol, so far

2024 brings another election season to Colorado, with major party primaries on June 25 and the general election on Nov. 5.

The campaigning for state House and Senate seats has begun.

Here's who's running in 2024 to represent Larimer County, including Fort Collins, Windsor and Loveland, at the state capitol in Denver.

We'll update this list at Coloradoan.com as candidates enter the race.

As a refresher, here is what the House and Senate boundaries look like in Northern Colorado after redistricting in 2021:

And here's what the races look like as of Dec. 1.

Senate District 14: West Fort Collins

Sen. Joann Ginal, the Democrat who holds the seat now, is term limited after being appointed to the seat in 2019 and elected to it in 2020.

Rep. Cathy Kipp, a Democrat currently representing House District 52 in Fort Collins, is running for the seat.

Kipp was appointed to the House District 52 seat in 2019 and elected to it in 2020 and 2022. Prior to that, she served on the school board for Poudre School District, where she had been a parent volunteer.

So far, no other candidates have filed to run, according to information posted on the Colorado Secretary of State's website. There are no official Republican candidates as of Dec. 1, said Kristin Grazier, chairman of the Larimer County Republican Party.

Senate District 15: Rural Larimer and Boulder counties

This seat is not up for election this year. It is represented by Janice Marchman, who was elected in 2022.

Senate District 23: East Fort Collins and points farther south

Barbara Kirkmeyer, the Republican incumbent, is running for re-election to this seat.

Kirkmeyer is a former Weld County commissioner who unsuccessfully ran for the new 8th Congressional District seat in 2022. She was elected to her current seat in 2020. Prior to her time in political office, she was a small business owner and dairy farm owner and operator.

Barbara Kirkmeyer is a Republican running to represent Colorado State Senate District 23.

So far, no other candidates have filed to run.

This map shows the House district boundaries in Northern Colorado, as of 2021.

House District 49: Rural Larimer County

Incumbent Rep. Judy Amabile is running for Senate District 18 in 2024, leaving this seat, which also covers parts of Boulder, Gilpin and Clear Creek counties, up for grabs.

Lesley Smith, a Democrat serving as a University of Colorado regent, is running for the seat. She is a former CU scientist who was the first woman aquanaut in the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s underwater research habitat, Aquarius.

There are no official Republican candidates as of Dec. 1.

House District 51: Loveland

Incumbent Rep. Ron Weinberg, a Republican, is running for the seat.

He was appointed to it after the death of Rep. Hugh McKean in late 2022.

Weinberg is the former chairman of the Larimer County Republican Party. He owns an IT consulting firm and served on the Loveland Planning Commission, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Rep. Ron Weinberg represents Colorado House District 51 and is running for election to the seat in 2024.

So far there are no other candidates in this race.

House District 52: South Fort Collins

With Kipp running for Senate District 14, there are two Democrats running to replace her.

Ethnie Treick is a volunteer in Poudre School District, serving on the School Accountability Board. She previously worked in media relations, government affairs and community advocacy, including for Xcel Energy.

Yara Zokaie is the chief deputy assessor for Larimer County and is a tax attorney. She unsuccessfully ran for the House District 49 seat in 2020.

Yara Hanlin Zokaie is a Democrat running to represent Colorado House District 52.

There are no official Republican candidates as of Dec. 1.

House District 53: North Fort Collins

Rep. Andrew Boesenecker, a Democrat, is running for re-election to the seat, which he's held since being appointed 2021. He was re-elected in 2022.

Andrew Boesenecker

Boesenecker is a former teacher, minister and campaign organizer for Larimer County Commissioners John Kefalas and Jody Shadduck-McNally.

There are no official Republican candidates as of Dec. 1.

House District 65: North of Fort Collins and east Larimer County

The seat is currently held by Rep. Mike Lynch, a Republican and house minority leader. He hasn't announced whether he will run again.

There are no other candidates so far for the seat.

