Here's Why 2G Energy (ETR:2GB) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk. When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We can see that 2G Energy AG (ETR:2GB) does use debt in its business. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is 2G Energy's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at June 2019 2G Energy had debt of €15.8m, up from €8.43m in one year. On the flip side, it has €8.51m in cash leading to net debt of about €7.27m.

How Healthy Is 2G Energy's Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, 2G Energy had liabilities of €66.2m due within 12 months, and liabilities of €8.78m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of €8.51m as well as receivables valued at €31.2m due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by €35.3m.

While this might seem like a lot, it is not so bad since 2G Energy has a market capitalization of €163.5m, and so it could probably strengthen its balance sheet by raising capital if it needed to. But we definitely want to keep our eyes open to indications that its debt is bringing too much risk.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

2G Energy has a low net debt to EBITDA ratio of only 0.44. And its EBIT covers its interest expense a whopping 32.4 times over. So you could argue it is no more threatened by its debt than an elephant is by a mouse. On top of that, 2G Energy grew its EBIT by 49% over the last twelve months, and that growth will make it easier to handle its debt. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if 2G Energy can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. So we always check how much of that EBIT is translated into free cash flow. During the last three years, 2G Energy burned a lot of cash. While investors are no doubt expecting a reversal of that situation in due course, it clearly does mean its use of debt is more risky.