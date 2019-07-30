Here's Why 600 Group (LON:SIXH) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We note that The 600 Group PLC (LON:SIXH) does have debt on its balance sheet. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is 600 Group's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that 600 Group had debt of US$15.5m at the end of March 2019, a reduction from US$17.3m over a year. However, it also had US$948.0k in cash, and so its net debt is US$14.5m.

AIM:SIXH Historical Debt, July 30th 2019 More

A Look At 600 Group's Liabilities

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that 600 Group had liabilities of US$16.4m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$11.4m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$948.0k as well as receivables valued at US$8.43m due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$18.4m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

This deficit is considerable relative to its market capitalization of US$30.6m, so it does suggest shareholders should keep an eye on 600 Group's use of debt. This suggests shareholders would heavily diluted if the company needed to shore up its balance sheet in a hurry.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

600 Group's net debt is sitting at a very reasonable 2.5 times its EBITDA, while its EBIT covered its interest expense just 4.6 times last year. While that doesn't worry us too much, it does suggest the interest payments are somewhat of a burden. Importantly, 600 Group grew its EBIT by 48% over the last twelve months, and that growth will make it easier to handle its debt. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if 600 Group can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.