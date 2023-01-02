Here's Why Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Must Use Its Cash Wisely

We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, although software-as-a-service business Salesforce.com lost money for years while it grew recurring revenue, if you held shares since 2005, you'd have done very well indeed. Nonetheless, only a fool would ignore the risk that a loss making company burns through its cash too quickly.

So should Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? In this report, we will consider the company's annual negative free cash flow, henceforth referring to it as the 'cash burn'. Let's start with an examination of the business' cash, relative to its cash burn.

How Long Is Aeglea BioTherapeutics' Cash Runway?

A cash runway is defined as the length of time it would take a company to run out of money if it kept spending at its current rate of cash burn. In September 2022, Aeglea BioTherapeutics had US$74m in cash, and was debt-free. Importantly, its cash burn was US$81m over the trailing twelve months. Therefore, from September 2022 it had roughly 11 months of cash runway. That's quite a short cash runway, indicating the company must either reduce its annual cash burn or replenish its cash. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

How Well Is Aeglea BioTherapeutics Growing?

Aeglea BioTherapeutics actually ramped up its cash burn by a whopping 53% in the last year, which shows it is boosting investment in the business. That's pretty alarming given that operating revenue dropped 62% over the last year, though the business is likely attempting a strategic pivot. Considering these two factors together makes us nervous about the direction the company seems to be heading. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

How Hard Would It Be For Aeglea BioTherapeutics To Raise More Cash For Growth?

Aeglea BioTherapeutics revenue is declining and its cash burn is increasing, so many may be considering its need to raise more cash in the future. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash and fund growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a market capitalisation of US$28m and burnt through US$81m last year, which is 294% of the company's market value. Given just how high that expenditure is, relative to the company's market value, we think there's an elevated risk of funding distress, and we would be very nervous about holding the stock.

How Risky Is Aeglea BioTherapeutics' Cash Burn Situation?

There are no prizes for guessing that we think Aeglea BioTherapeutics' cash burn is a bit of a worry. In particular, we think its cash burn relative to its market cap suggests it isn't in a good position to keep funding growth. And although we accept its cash runway wasn't as worrying as its cash burn relative to its market cap, it was still a real negative; as indeed were all the factors we considered in this article. Once we consider the metrics mentioned in this article together, we're left with very little confidence in the company's ability to manage its cash burn, and we think it will probably need more money. Taking a deeper dive, we've spotted 5 warning signs for Aeglea BioTherapeutics you should be aware of, and 2 of them are concerning.

