Here's Why Agritrade Resources (HKG:1131) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. Importantly, Agritrade Resources Limited (HKG:1131) does carry debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

Check out our latest analysis for Agritrade Resources

What Is Agritrade Resources's Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of March 2019, Agritrade Resources had HK$3.03b of debt, up from HK$698.9m a year ago. Click the image for more detail. However, it also had HK$642.4m in cash, and so its net debt is HK$2.39b.

SEHK:1131 Historical Debt, August 14th 2019 More

How Healthy Is Agritrade Resources's Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, Agritrade Resources had liabilities of HK$1.65b due within 12 months, and liabilities of HK$3.96b due beyond 12 months. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of HK$642.4m as well as receivables valued at HK$1.03b due within 12 months. So its liabilities total HK$3.93b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

This deficit isn't so bad because Agritrade Resources is worth HK$6.63b, and thus could probably raise enough capital to shore up its balance sheet, if the need arose. However, it is still worthwhile taking a close look at its ability to pay off debt.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

Agritrade Resources has a debt to EBITDA ratio of 3.4 and its EBIT covered its interest expense 6.8 times. This suggests that while the debt levels are significant, we'd stop short of calling them problematic. Shareholders should be aware that Agritrade Resources's EBIT was down 40% last year. If that decline continues then paying off debt will be harder than selling foie gras at a vegan convention. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Agritrade Resources can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.