Here's Why Airan (NSE:AIRAN) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We note that Airan Limited (NSE:AIRAN) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Airan's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Airan had debt of ₹110.3m at the end of March 2019, a reduction from ₹151.8m over a year. However, it also had ₹90.3m in cash, and so its net debt is ₹20.1m.

NSEI:AIRAN Historical Debt, July 26th 2019 More

How Healthy Is Airan's Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Airan had liabilities of ₹72.5m falling due within a year, and liabilities of ₹64.3m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of ₹90.3m as well as receivables valued at ₹266.7m due within 12 months. So it can boast ₹220.1m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This short term liquidity is a sign that Airan could probably pay off its debt with ease, as its balance sheet is far from stretched. But either way, Airan has virtually no net debt, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

Airan has net debt of just 0.23 times EBITDA, indicating that it is certainly not a reckless borrower. And this view is supported by the solid interest coverage, with EBIT coming in at 7.3 times the interest expense over the last year. Another good sign is that Airan has been able to increase its EBIT by 24% in twelve months, making it easier to pay down debt. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is Airan's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. So we clearly need to look at whether that EBIT is leading to corresponding free cash flow. Over the last three years, Airan saw substantial negative free cash flow, in total. While investors are no doubt expecting a reversal of that situation in due course, it clearly does mean its use of debt is more risky.